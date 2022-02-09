Health officials from 11 Bay Area jurisdictions including San Mateo County say they will lift universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Unvaccinated individuals over age 2 will continue to be required to wear masks in all indoor public settings. Businesses, venue operators and hosts may determine their own paths forward to protect staff and patrons and may choose to require all patrons to wear masks.
The change aligns with the California Department of Public Health’s decision to let expire the statewide indoor mask requirement, which was instated on Dec. 15 during the latest COVID-19 surge. Indoor masking is still required by the state for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in public transportation, health care settings, congregate settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelters, long term care facilities, and in K-12 schools and childcare settings.
In San Mateo County, the level of virus transmission remains high but has come down considerably from an early January peak. The seven-day lagged case rate average reported by the state on Monday was 85 cases per 100,000 in the population, compared to 144 a week ago. Since the seven-day peak of 239 cases per 100,000 population on Jan. 8, the case rate has declined by 64 percent.
A combination of preventative strategies, which included mask use, vaccination, boosters and testing, along with the community’s cooperation helped get the Bay Area through this last surge together as a stronger community.
“As public restrictions and mandates diminish over time, it is incumbent on all of us to continue to take appropriate precautions,” said San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow in a prepared release. “As much as we all would like the issues surrounding COVID to be over, they are not. COVID continues to cause a lot of serious disease and death.”
The state will no longer require masking leaving such requirements to local businesses. Proof of vaccination is likely to be required by restaurants for all patrons entering their premises. Most San Francisco restaurants insist on proof of vaccination.
Wearing a mask in crowded places is prudent as those who are unvaccinated or vaccinated do not self identify in any way. It defends upon your own level of risk tolerance.
As for the crude death rate as proof that the virus pandemic is no big deal, we should reflect upon the 912,000 Americans who have died from this virus and consider that by the end of March this year the figure will top one million.
It's simple.... if you want to keep wearing your mask inside, outside, while you drive your car, then go ahead. Glad were getting back to normal. We should have done it last year.
One is almost twice as likely to die from Covid if one lives in Mississippi vs California. One is about 50% more likely to die from Covid if one lives in Idaho, South Dakota, Florida or Nevada vs California. One is about 75% more likely to die from Covid if from Arizona or Texas: -- https://www.statista.com/statistics/1109011/coronavirus-covid19-death-rates-us-by-state/
Consider how many were eager to go to war in Iraq over the deaths of 3000 Americans. Remember the slogans? Remember the fears? And who turned out to be right? Why Code Pink. Obama, and Trump turned out to be right. And all of those brief case nukes and sleeper cells? Well, not so much.
How many people who are certain they know how Covid should have been dealt with were on the "Right Side Of History" when it came to Operation Iraq Liberation? Were you a "Cut and Runner" or a "Catastrophic Victorian"? Are you sure you know all there is know and all that is not known? What about the stuff you don't know that you don't know that you don't know?
And how many people, who "Know" the shut downs were wrong, blame Trump for starting them? How many hold Trump accountable for his claims the the Shut Downs were the right thing to do vs the terrible price paid by Sweden?
“Despite reports to the contrary, Sweden is paying heavily for its decision not to lockdown. As of today, 2462 people have died there, a much higher number than the neighboring countries of Norway (207), Finland (206) or Denmark (443). The United States made the correct decision!" -- President Donald Trump
Somehow, I don't think August, or Forlorn, or Scott, or any of those who hate on California per Covid polices will hold the Orange Don to the same standard as Any Twosome, (including a friends wife), Newsom. Doing so doesn't serve their narrative of there being good guys and bad guys and being able to tell the difference.
And lies? Don't get me wrong. Newsome is a lying piece of work. No need to preach that sermon to this choir boy. But, Trump brags about telling us lies when it came to Covid.
""I wanted to always play it down," Trump told Woodward on March 19. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."
Hmmm. Who to have faith in? The guy who lied about the severity of a situation that has cost the lives of nearly one million Americans, because he thought we, meaning YOU, would panic but who also takes credit for implementing the shut down of America? Of the guy who did the wife of a close friend and is a hypocrite when it comes to restrictions on us vs restrictions on himself?
I suspect true believers on both sides of the divide will see the difference.
way too much time on your hands....
Agreed!
California cannot even figure out how to work EDD correctly. You think they are going to get a full accounting of anything Covid related? No chance.
The process of backing out of "The Worst Decision in the History of Civilization" involves the Kabuki Theater of removing "protective" measures slowly. The appearance that the measures taken had a significant affect on the progress of the declared pandemic must be maintained. We should all, by now, recognize that they did not. (Take time and look at how the rest of the world has fared and the decisions they have made) Your commitment to The Narrative will warp your view on this point.
Be alert to the continued foot dragging on the path to a mandate-free life. Control, acquired through underhanded means, is rarely surrendered. The Narrative has not completed their plan to institute Digital Identities via the "vaccine passports". Come March when either an Omicron-specific experimental injection...or a new, safe-and-effective pill which will "100% protect" you from viruses arrives, we will hear the new pitch for universal “vaccination”. Government failed in their plan to force this on the population, but that will not mean that the same result cannot be achieved by way of “no jab, no job“ private employment requirements.
Google “san mateo county covid deaths”. The declared pandemic has run its course.
Wow Scott. You certainly hit that one out of the park. Home run of comments. So good. I read somewhere that COVID is really an acronym for: Control - Oppress - Victimize - Isolate - Divide. Seems like government officials did a pretty good job.
Everyone has their own take on the methods used to curb the spread of disease. Gee, there is even a website that touts a 'new' shot that is touted as being better than the vaccines. This 'new' foible is not recognized as being effective by intelligent physicians.
Your narrative depicts the masking, et al mandates as being capricious methods to 'control' the populace. Your comments are wrapped is copious amounts of paranoia. Remember, if you put tin foil inside your hats, you will stop those radio signals from planet OZ from penetrating into the void. Just another day in paradise.
'Some people look for a happy place...other people make a place, happy.'
I applaud the county! Vaccinations, testing, and targeted protection for the vulnerable are some of the many tools we have now to fight Covid 19. In a community that is highly vaccinated, it is good leadership to take off the masks. I will no longer mask anywhere after the 16th. If I'm asked to leave, I'll politely abide. If business don't want my business,. Fine with that. This has been pure insanity.
I just hope schools are soon after. We need to unmask our youth. The young have burdened so much of this pandemic. It is time for them to have their childhoods back. Parents choice. If people want to keep masking, I respect that, but I also validate anyone who doesn't mask anymore.
For those of us with severe co-morbidities mask will stay on for me. Everyone has their risk level, and mine has to be none if possible. I'm vaccinated and boosted but don't need more health issues at my age.
Now that is a wise, thoughtful comment. Makes sense! Thank you.
'why' and August are a bunch of narcissists. Why don't you take responsibility for the tragedy and chaos that people like you have created. Not the doctor tomorrow is the king of success but at least he's starting to speak truth instead of mindless dribble like Democrats and Republicans are constantly looking for.
And apart from being a narcissist, you both are also divisive. Hardly the country your parents raised you to uphold. Or maybe your parents didn't raise you correctly. Offer suggestions not critique and ridicule.
Took lots of energy to be so rude......doesn't take half of that energy to be nice and helpful.
Peace dudes
What tragedy and chaos? I’m vaxxed. I masked. I stayed home. The whole gamut. Never got sick.
All the while politicians lied through their teeth. St. Fauci and his gain of function and beagle research caused these problems, not me.
Take your insults someplace else.
Way too early to relax Covid safety protocols. Total politics.
SPOT ON!! Few words that mean a LOT! Thank you.
This is poor leadership. Venues,business can decide mask/ no mask. Schools,masks. Doctors office/hospital,mask. Public transportation,mask
Schools,masks.......confusing and unsafe
“science”
Wow, bad poll numbers for Biden and many Democrats and - POOF - there go the mandates. If the actions of so many politicians had not been so damaging, this would be comical. But the damage is done. Avoiding the consequences is something Democrats are gonna take a shot at here. Sorry - tough luck.
[thumbup][thumbup]
