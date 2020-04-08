At its Tuesday meeting, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a temporary moratorium on evictions for small businesses located in unincorporated San Mateo County.
The ban, which goes into effect immediately and will last until at least May 31, means that businesses that make under $2.5 million annually cannot be evicted if they fail to pay rent due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the county’s press release, qualifying effects include “reduced business income due to illness, increases in the tenant’s health care expenses or employee health care expenses for which the tenant is responsible, increased costs of supplies or other overhead expenses, or temporary closure of the tenant’s business.”
But the ordinance doesn’t waive rent for small businesses in the long term: After the local health emergency declaration is lifted, businesses would be responsible for paying the rent they missed during the moratorium within 180 days.
“Rent payments are essentially deferred during that period,” said John Nibbelins, chief deputy in the Office of the County Counsel.
The moratorium comes after the board passed a similar ordinance two weeks ago banning evictions for residential renters countywide who are unable to pay rent due to the effects of COVID-19, also in effect until May 31 unless extended.
Similar to the countrywide residential moratorium, Nibbelins said, any landlord in the unincorporated areas of the county looking to evict a commercial tenant must give notice in a form. The tenant has 14 days to respond with evidence of any losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that they are a qualifying commercial tenant.
The major difference between the two ordinances is that this commercial version applies just to unincorporated parts of the county, but County Counsel John Beiers said many cities are poised to adopt similar ordinances, and that the county’s can serve as a model to tailor to their business communities.
Deputy Half Moon Bay City Manager Matthew Chidester said that the city is currently looking into the legality of adopting a similar commercial eviction moratorium. City staff plans to present an emergency ordinance for consideration at the April 21 Half Moon Bay City Council meeting.
According to county Supervisor David Pine, there was extensive internal discussion on whether the order should be countywide or just apply to the unincorporated parts of San Mateo County. He said there is the potential to revisit the order if the board feels a more broad application is needed.
“We know these small businesses will be really crippled by the COVID-19 crisis and will need time to get back on their feet,” Pine said.
