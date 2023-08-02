San Mateo County is calling for input from residents to help the Board of Supervisors prioritize its allocation of money raised through the Measure K half-cent sales tax. A series of community listening sessions this month and an online survey will provide opportunities for residents to share their views.

Two of the seven listening sessions will take place on the coast. One will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Midcoast Community Council at 270 Capistrano Road. The second will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the board room of the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District office next to Pescadero Middle/High School at 360 Butano Cutoff. 

