San Mateo County is calling for input from residents to help the Board of Supervisors prioritize its allocation of money raised through the Measure K half-cent sales tax. A series of community listening sessions this month and an online survey will provide opportunities for residents to share their views.
Two of the seven listening sessions will take place on the coast. One will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Midcoast Community Council at 270 Capistrano Road. The second will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the board room of the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District office next to Pescadero Middle/High School at 360 Butano Cutoff.
Measure K was passed by voters in 2016 to extend the sales tax until 2043. Measure A, passed in 2012, would have expired earlier this year without the extension.
The listening sessions and survey grow out of a board retreat earlier this year at which the supervisors asked staff to develop a new process that would help align allocations with current community needs.
The Measure K tax now generates more than $100 million each year. Since 2013 the county has spent more than a half-billion dollars of the revenue on facilities and services, with the largest portions going to support affordable housing, address homelessness and fund education and public safety efforts.
Allocations for 2023-24 were included in the two-year budget plan approved by the supervisors in June. Those expenditures include $87.3 million toward previous board priorities and about $22 million for additional projects. The board also recommended allocating $48 million from Measure K reserves for one-time expenditures, including $13 million for the Pescadero fire station and $10 million for road improvements.
As the county develops priorities for next year, the focus will remain on housing and homelessness, children and families, emergency preparedness and mental health. Residents are invited to share their experiences and needs related to these priorities.
County staff will prepare a summary report from the surveys and listening sessions to share with the supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.