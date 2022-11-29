San Mateo County is hosting its annual gun buyback event next week. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 6 at 1000 Skyway Road in San Carlos.
The county is offering $50 for non-functioning firearms, $100 for handguns, shotguns and rifles, and $200 for assault weapons and “ghost guns,” which are weapons without serial numbers that don't require typical background checks for purchase. Participants are being asked to transport unloaded firearms in a vehicle trunk or in a locked container.
“Fewer guns means fewer chances for guns falling into the wrong hands,” said San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Don Horsley, a former county sheriff, in a prepared statement. “You can keep your family safer if you get rid of unwanted firearms. It’s tragic, but over half of all suicides occur with the use of a firearm.”
The county has collected 2,071 firearms and paid former owners $206,500 since its first buyback event in May 2018. In 2021, the board agreed to hold gun buybacks through 2023 with funds from Measure K sales taxes. The event is co-sponsored by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Redwood City Police, Belmont Police, city of San Carlos, and by the local community group Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback.
“Our communities are generally safe,” San Mateo County Supervisor Dave Pine said. “But gun violence remains, and many tragedies occur due to easily accessible guns. Removing unwanted guns is a significant step to improve community safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.