Half Moon Grow, just north of Half Moon Bay, is one of two current cannabis-growing operations in unincorporated areas of San Mateo County.

San Mateo County’s agricultural industry is a large employer, though it faces complex challenges given the high cost of living and labor that can result in job loss. In 2020, county officials reported a $37 million decrease in crop revenue due to the pandemic and economic factors. 

In an attempt to stimulate a small but high-value crop, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week amended its commercial cannabis cultivation ordinance. The change effectively makes it easier for growers to sell products and get businesses up and running.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

Nice photo of an intoxicant. Very compelling.

