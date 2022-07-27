San Mateo County’s agricultural industry is a large employer, though it faces complex challenges given the high cost of living and labor that can result in job loss. In 2020, county officials reported a $37 million decrease in crop revenue due to the pandemic and economic factors.
In an attempt to stimulate a small but high-value crop, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week amended its commercial cannabis cultivation ordinance. The change effectively makes it easier for growers to sell products and get businesses up and running.
Growing cannabis in the county has been legal since 2017, though it’s only allowed on land zoned for agriculture. While some cities have a marijuana business tax, the county does not. The county currently has five active licenses split between two properties in the unincorporated areas. Three more applications are processing. In total, the county has more than 188,000 square feet of permitted cannabis growing, not including nurseries.
Cannabis operations in greenhouses have to follow strict requirements for location, ventilation, security and wastewater management. The altered ordinance means several changes for growers, one of the biggest is that it allows growers to now sell to other licensed companies and cut distribution costs.
This is a positive for business at Half Moon Grow, which has greenhouses just outside Half Moon Bay city limits, and Dark Heart, which leases space on the property. Ed Wilkinson, the co-founder of Half Moon Grow, said previously growers with a cultivation license had to outsource the distribution to other licensed buyers, who then transported the product to dispensaries. Now, he can deliver his product himself and take more control over the supply chain. He no longer pays the distributor a 10 percent cut.
“It made no sense why we weren’t allowed distribution,” he said. “We were basically reliant on somebody else taking care of our own supply chain.”
Marijuana is a high-value crop, though it takes a lot of work and has some of the strictest agriculture regulations. Often the profit margins are razor thin in legal operations. Some cannabis can go for $800 to $1,400 per pound. For comparison, corn can sell for about $2.67 per pound.
The board also streamlined the application process and expanded the license period from one to five years. It got rid of the requirement that operators had to replace other agriculture if their operation moved crops that were existing as of June 1, 2017.
It also eliminated the 66,000 square feet of
growing space per operator limit. Operators now must follow state requirements for size limits. Wilkinson said this is unlikely to change Half Moon Grow’s operation, as it’s meant to help larger operations. For example, a 300,000-square-foot facility would have required five operators, a challenging feat in any business. By taking away the old limit, it should increase investment in the industry, Wilkinson said.
(1) comment
Nice photo of an intoxicant. Very compelling.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.