UPDATED 4:30 p.m., March 6: The coronavirus continued to spread across the globe on Friday and it is beginning to affect life in the Bay Area in myriad ways. Meanwhile, local authorities said daily life could change significantly in the days to come. They also changed the phone number to use for non-medical questions related to the virus.
As of Friday morning, there were two known positive cases of COVID-19 and two more presumptive positives in San Mateo County.
Health authorities recommend common-sense precautions, notably regular and thorough hand-washing. Many also suggest avoiding shaking hands and touching your face. Most are careful not to spread panic along with the virus, but some are increasingly candid about the threat.
“This is a difficult message to share, but it is important to recognize how difficult the times ahead may be and how you must now take assertive action to prepare for them,” wrote Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County Health Officer, in his release on Thursday. “I advise that individuals, schools, business and all other sectors of our community take immediate steps to change behaviors and take definitive action. Our lives will be significantly disrupted by the measures needed to respond to a global pandemic.”
Morrow is asking that “non-essential gatherings” be canceled or postponed and that we stop shaking hands. He asks employers to allow remote working where possible, particularly for those 60 and older. He says he could ask for school closures and even for supply rationing in the future.
Morrow also says the federal and state government gave incorrect information earlier this week and that San Mateo County does not have testing equipment beyond what the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have.
Morrow's message changed the equation for managers of Senior Coastsiders.
Sandi Winter said the organization decided to cancel its planned Senior Night Out — an annual event that pairs a local senior with local residents for a date of sorts. Until Morrow's updated statement, the event had been planned for next week.
“Those people in particular are the most vulnerable to a high-risk situation,” Winter said.
Winter said the Senior Coastsiders lunch program will remain open for now because it is essential for many. She said as of today, the center is offering the option to ask for a to-go box or get a home-delivered meal, which she says will require more volunteers. Winter said lunch will continue until she gets notification that county health is recommending restaurants or other food providers stop service.
As for senior center activities, Winter said she is letting instructors decide for themselves whether to continue offering classes. She said if other local groups start to cancel classes, they will consider doing the same.
“In the meantime, people can come here or not as they feel safe,” Winter said.
Elsewhere on the coast:
** Officials say the city of Half Moon Bay is in close coordination with San Mateo County in regard to the response to the coronavirus. Hand sanitizer stations have been put at all city facilities and all programming is continued as planned, according to Recreation Coordinator Eddie Behle.
He said the city is leaving it up to individual instructors if they choose to cancel a class or program due to precautions related to the coronavirus there will be refunded for the reservations.
“If they want to cancel we will look past any reservation fees due to the uniqueness of the situation,” Behle said.
As of noon on Friday, there had been no cancellations. Behle also noted the city’s final listening session scheduled for Sunday and the Half Moon Bay City Council priority workshop on March 10 are scheduled as planned.
** The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside is not changing any of its programming at present. Executive Director Jill Jacobson said because the nonprofit is located on the same campus as Cunha Intermediate School it will be looking to Cabrillo Unified School District regarding any need for closure. She also said staff is continuing to emphasize to the kids who attend their programing to wash their hands, stay home if they are sick and sneeze into their elbow.
“We hope they do that all the time, but this is just a nice teachable moment,” she said.
A handful of schools have closed throughout the Bay Area in recent days in an effort to mitigate the spread of a disease that is proving more deadly than the common flu, particularly among older people or those with underlying health conditions.
Stanford University announced plans to limit attendance to its athletics and cultural events in coming weeks. Many area employers, including Google and Facebook, are asking workers to telecommute for the time being and many more are limiting travel.
