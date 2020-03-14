On Saturday, San Mateo County Health Officer Scott Morrow banned public or private gatherings of more than 50 and set guidelines for groups of 10 or more. Meanwhile, Coastside school principals acknowledged exposures to COVID-19 in public postings.
On Saturday evening, Hatch Elementary School Principal David Porcel sent an email to the school community noting an exposure to COVID-19. The four-paragraph email from Porcel begins, "It has recently come to my attention that a Hatch community member has told us that they had contact with someone testing positively for COVID-19."
And on Nextdoor, Cunha Intermediate School Principal James Barnes posted: "We have been contacted this weekend by Cunha parents who have family members that have tested positive for COVID-19. The coronavirus is now a reality on the Coastside and I'm very glad we closed the schools..."
San Mateo County schools are closed until April 3 and students will be learning remotely beginning next week.
The postings came as Morrow banned gatherings of more than 50 and setting specific mitigation measures for gatherings of more than 10 people. Airports and offices were among the exceptions.
