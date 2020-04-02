UPDATED 12:55 p.m.: Each day, San Mateo County's Department of Health releases the total number of positive COVID-19 cases and related deaths for the entire county. Some would like city-specific information to create a clearer picture of the impacts in their community. Why isn't the county releasing those numbers?
Preston Merchant, a spokesman for the county Health Department, says officials fear that doing so could lead neighbors to infer who, exactly, is positive for the virus. And that could violate the spirit and possibly the letter of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which protects patient records.
He said that noting the total number of cases in San Mateo County would not allow anyone to deduce a particular case. However, noting that there is a specific number in a smaller town like those on the coast could.
Any number of positive cases is likely to be incomplete. Experts say many people are contaminated with the virus who have never been tested or are asymptomatic. Others might have the virus but haven't yet become sick.
Merchant said that telling people positive cases by city would not help people protect themselves.
"Let's say, hypothetically, that there were six cases in Half Moon Bay," he said. "That doesn't mean those people were exposed there or that there was a hotspot there.
"We are assuming community transmission is everywhere and that there is no more chance of getting it by walking in downtown Half Moon Bay than in downtown Redwood City," he said.
Half Moon Bay City Clerk Jessica Blair said so far no information on the number of positive cases in Half Moon Bay has been released to city officials either.
"Right now, the person controlling that information is San Mateo County's Health Officer Scott Morrow," she said. "He's taking a more conservative approach and only releasing countywide data."
Blair indicated that cities in the county, including Half Moon Bay, are asking Morrow for more individualized data, but so far that is not being granted.
In other parts of the country, the information is being released on a more granular level. In St. Louis, Mo., for example, health authorities are releasing the aggregate number of COVID-19 positive cases by zip code within the city.
Orange County, in Southern California, began releasing the statistics by city on March 27.
As of April 1, San Mateo County reported 453 cases and 10 deaths related to the COVID-19 virus. All recorded deaths were in people ages 60 and older.
Clay Lambert contributed to this story.
I looked at county level data in the NYT today and saw that San Mateo County has the highest number of cases per 100,00 in the bay area and is higher than LA. Am wondering what accounts for this.
Thank you for working, Clay
