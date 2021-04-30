Some La Hondans could see a more than 50 percent increase in their water bill in the next few years if a rate hike to County Service Area 7 is approved at the May 4 San Mateo County Board of Supervisors meeting.
County-run CSA 7, which provides water for around 70 La Honda residents, has been operating in the red, according to Public Works Director Jim Porter, who presented the rate increases at a March 9 board meeting.
Porter said because of its geography and old infrastructure, CSA 7 is expensive to operate and maintain. It relies on water from Alpine Creek, which is vulnerable to silt conditions during storms and on a water treatment plant that’s more than 25 years old and uses century-old pipes in remote areas. It’s currently operating at around an $8,000 annual deficit. But making up the difference would mean increasing locals’ water rates significantly.
If passed, the county would increase rates by 45 percent in the first year, followed by a 3 percent increase in each of the following four years. Porter said the increased costs are front loaded to balance the budget in the near term and to cushion CSA 7’s reserves, which have been depleted to around $47,000.
“It’s about as low of a fund balance as we felt comfortable,” Porter said.
In a La Honda community email group, some residents have said they’re worried about the effect of rising rates and are considering filing official protest letters to the county. Porter said the rates would be the highest in the area, at nearly $300 per month on average. The costs of some one-time fees, like account set-up and late payment fees, would also increase. County Senior Civil Engineer Krzysztof Lisaj said he’s had just one resident reach out with questions about the water system so far.
The new rate increases would fund regular operations and maintenance of the water system and pay back a $43,000 loan to the county, but would not cover much-needed capital improvements in response to a recommendation from the system’s community advisory committee, Porter said. The last rate increase was in 2013.
CSA 7 could tap into $3.6 million in Measure K funds to move on critical needs like a generator to make the system hardened against power outages. But Porter said that money won’t be enough to complete all the needed improvements, like relocating the remote pipes to more accessible locations and drilling for a backup raw water source.
If the current proposal fails, the Department of Public Works will have to defer capital improvements even longer, Deputy Director of Engineering and Resource Protection Ann Stillman wrote in an email to the Review.
All in all, Porter projects that $6.8 million is needed to get the entire system up to date — costs the new rate increases wouldn’t cover. He said the county has been applying for grants, typically set aside for low-income areas, to cover project costs but has been unsuccessful so far.
“Unfortunately, CSA 7 does not qualify as a disadvantaged community,” Porter said.
Residents interested in participating in the public meeting should visit www.bos.smcgov.org for the meeting agenda and login information. Written comments can be submitted in advance to boardfeedback@smcgov.org.
