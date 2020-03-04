In an effort to stop a tidal wave of questions that have backed up local emergency lines, San Mateo County officials have set up a "call center" to answer non-medical questions about the ever-changing coronavirus situation.
The number to call is (650) 363-4422 and county officials say it will be operational by noon on Thursday. It will be answered from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to a release from the county government.
“We are receiving a tremendous number of calls to our emergency dispatchers and County Health from people seeking guidance on how they can prepare for and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said County Manager Mike Callagy in a prepared release. “Opening the call center will both relieve those departments and connect the public with resources and information related to COVID-19 and its impact on our area.”
Callagy has proclaimed a local emergency, as have county Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow and state officials. However, Callagy qualified that the term "emergency" does not mean area residents should panic. Health officials continue to say the risk of contracting the dangerous virus remains relatively low in the Bay Area.
Meanwhile, authorities say that an adult resident of San Mateo County tested positive for COVID-19 and the case is pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This brings the county’s total cases to two; an earlier case is an individual repatriated to the United States by the CDC and currently in isolation. County Health is also actively monitoring other individuals based on CDC guidelines.
