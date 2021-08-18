The U.S. Census Bureau last week released its first data set from the 2020 count, revealing a more diversified nation fueled by Hispanic and Asian growth.
The Bay Area mirrored national trends as the non-Hispanic white populations shrank in relation to other catagories. The census counted 764,442 San Mateo County residents as of April 1, 2020, a 6.4 percent increase from 2010. Most of that growth came from the Asian population, which grew 6 percent and now makes up 29 percent of the people in the county.
San Mateo and Santa Clara counties were the only two in the Bay Area where the Hispanic population dropped in terms of a percentage of the whole. The census recorded a 0.4 percent decline in the Hispanic population from 2010. Hispanic people now account for a quarter of the county’s population. Meanwhile, the number of people who identified as entirely white dropped nearly 7 percent, by more than 28,000 people, in the last decade. Those who identified as Black only also declined, from 2.6 percent to 1.9 percent of the county’s population.
In California, Hispanics are now the largest racial group, up from 37 percent in 2010 to 39 percent in 2020, while the white population went from 40 percent to 34 percent. Nationally, the non-Hispanic white population dropped from 196 million in 2010 to 191 million in 2020. That’s the first time the number of white people has fallen nationally since 1970, according to the Census Bureau. Some demographers say this likely has less to do with a smaller white population but a growing acceptance of multiracial identity. The number of people who identified themselves as having two or more races more than tripled from 9 million people in 2010 to 33 million in 2020.
The census is used to distribute an estimated $1.5 trillion a year in federal funds for social services, school lunches, transportation and health care. It determines the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and local governments also use population statistics to redraw electoral districts to ensure equal representation. That is exactly what the city of Half Moon Bay is doing through its newly formed Redistricting Advisory Committee. All cities with district-based election systems must redistrict after each census.
The Census Bureau is expected to release detailed demographic files for each state to aid that process on Sept. 30.
The 2020 Census presented numerous challenges as people were counted during the upheaval of a pandemic. Last year the census was done mostly online, although there was an effort to conduct door-to-door follow-up for people who didn’t respond. Because outreach events were canceled because of the COVID-19 virus, the deadline to respond was pushed from the summer to the fall.
While San Mateo County had one of the highest response rates in the state, parts of the South Coast remained undercounted due to a variety of factors, including ongoing internet issues, the pandemic and the CZU August Lightning Complex fires. San Mateo County reportedly reached a 78 percent self-response for the 2020 census, higher than the state (69 percent) and national (67 percent) average. That’s an increase from the 73 percent self-response rate in the county from 2010. To reach communities in La Honda, Pescadero and San Gregorio, the county contacted local partners like Puente de la Costa Sur and the Coastside Farmers Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.