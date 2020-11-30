San Mateo County has scaled back plans to buy two Coastside hotels to convert into housing for the homeless and is now focused on only one in Half Moon Bay, according to a city staff report released last week.
The county initially eyed the Coastside Inn and Quality Inn, both properties owned by KN Properties, for a combined purchased amount of $20.5 million. But following a Nov. 19 special meeting where the two hotels were discussed, the county informed the city that it would not pursue the Quality Inn.
The Coastside purchase is part of a broader statewide plan called Project Homekey that directs counties to acquire housing for the homeless before federal CARES Act funding runs out on Dec. 30.
The decision saves the county $12.5 million, but reduces the number of rooms that would have been available to homeless individuals from 106 to 52.
At the Nov. 19 meeting, City Council members doubted the Quality Inn would meet the county program’s goals.
“I think it’s a bad location,” said council member Debbie Ruddock of Quality Inn. “It’s completely the opposite of the other site…”
Ruddock, along with Mayor Adam Eisen, described the Quality Inn’s location at 2930 N. Cabrillo Highway as “inaccessible,” saying the site lacked regular transportation and proximity to central social services. In contrast, the Coastside Inn is just minutes away from downtown and Abundant Grace Coastside Worker, which provides job opportunities and social services to the Coastside’s homeless.
The County’s proposal to purchase the remaining Half Moon Bay hotel will be discussed at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. To participate, visit https://www.half-moon-bay.ca.us/315/City-Council-Agendas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Why haven't the city's church leaders haven't stepped up and advocated for this?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.