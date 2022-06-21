Agriculture is a major economic driver in San Mateo County, and on the Coastside in particular. But when it comes to local government, there is hardly bountiful representation.
A commission formed by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week hopes to change that by giving farmworkers a say in advocating for their own housing, health care and employment needs.
Last week the board unanimously approved the formation of a 10-member Farmworker Advisory Commission to make policy recommendations and liaison between farmworkers and the county.
According to a 2019 study from San Mateo County’s Healthcare for the Homeless and Farmworker Health Program, the county has 80 farms employing between 1,300 and 1,600 workers. The commission would recommend programs, plans and policies to help farmworkers access more services and benefits. Supervisor Don Horsley said the idea was planted after the former owner of Castillo Seed was sentenced for felony theft of labor for failing to pay Coastside farmworkers. County officials were alerted to the theft by Coastside Hope Executive Director Judith Guerrero.
“That experience of recognizing and advocating for farmworkers inspired us, instead of waiting around for someone to come to us, that we would come to them,” Horsley said.
The new committee would be composed of four farmworkers, a family member of a farmworker, one member of the San Mateo County Agricultural Advisory Committee, a member of the agricultural industry who is not a farmworker, and three representatives from designated community-based organizations or nonprofits that work with the county’s farmworker population. The latter could include Coastside Hope, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, and Puente de la Costa Sur. Members will be appointed by a majority vote of the Board of Supervisors.
Puente Executive Director Rita Mancera hopes the commission addresses problems she’s seen on boards elsewhere, such as scheduling a meeting during the middle of a workday or not providing language interpretation.
“For the people who are involved, I have high expectations for it,” she said. “I think the county really cares about this initiative, and the other organizations that are representative have been actively supporting and empowering farmworkers.”
There are a few farmworker-focused groups at the county level, notably the San Mateo County Farmworker Affairs Coalition, which formed as a response to the pandemic, and the Healthcare for the Homeless and Farmworker Health Program. While those two largely center on health care, the new commission could be more flexible with its scope and delve into issues like working conditions, immigration services and transportation.
Supervisors acknowledged that the nature of working on remote farms could limit farmworkers from participating in the meetings, and are providing some incentive for recruitment and retention. Each farmworker and farmworker family member will receive $100 for each meeting attended.
The decision comes as more state funding is allocated to supporting those in the field. In September 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom passed the Farmworker Resource Center Grant Program to give counties funding for developing resource centers and programs to address the needs of farmworkers and their families. This month is the first month the Department of Community Services and Development will convene with the Farmworker Resource Center Workgroup to discuss the specifics of how grants are distributed.
Guerrero said this commission, if truly inclusive, should bolster farmworker representation at the county level, empowering other like-minded people to speak their minds.
“When you have someone who looks like you and works in the same industry, as part of a commission, you should feel more comfortable and more included to speak up for yourself and for your rights,” she said.
