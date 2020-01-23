The crowd was so large at last night’s San Mateo County Planning Commission’s that Half Moon Bay Library staff had to open the outdoor partition to let in the cold January air.
The discussion centered on the highly contested proposal for a MidPen affordable housing plan.
After hearing more than two hours of public comment from almost 50 commenters, the planning commission did not come to a decision on amending the Local Coastal Program and Planned Unit Development for the proposed Cypress Point site, tabling the issue to be discussed at an undetermined date.
Residents’ main concern with the project, which would create 71 units of affordable housing on Carlos and Sierra Streets in Moss Beach, is that the site is not accessible to affordable amenities and services like grocery stores, schools or libraries. There were other concerns cited about safety, limited evacuation routes and increased traffic on rural roads. The majority of those in opposition to the plan said they generally support the development of affordable housing, but cannot in this location.
“It’s not near a transit hub. It’s not near any affordable services,” Moss Beach resident Marcia Yeates said. “Affordable housing is not just about the cost of your home.”
Resident Carlysle Young agreed, and voiced her concerns that residents of the new development, along with all Coastside residents, do not have viable options for emergency evacuation.
“What I am really concerned about is the evacuation plan,” Young said. “There is no emergency evacuation plan for the Coastside.”
But residents who support the project said that the Bay Area’s overwhelming need and moral imperative for affordable housing outweigh these concerns.
“This project is not going to make or break our disaster response,” housing advocate Kelsey Banes said. “We really need action. This has been debated for years. And that’s years that people haven’t had homes.”
Residents and commissioners alike wanted clarification on the portion of MidPen’s proposal that states a preference will be given to applicants who live or work on the Coastside. As the current proposal stands, 36 of the 71 units will be filled first with qualified applicants who meet the live-work preference criteria, according to MidPen representative Andrew Bielak.
“We expect those 36 units would be filled by people who live or work on the Coastside because the demand is so high.” Bielak said.
But some residents said 36 units is not enough, and that MidPen needs to commit to total preference for Coastsiders.
“I’m extremely disappointed that only 51 percent are going to be preferenced for live-work,” El Granada resident Chris Johnson said. “If it were 100 percent, that would overcome the other concerns that I have.”
Lisa Ketcham, county planning commissioner for the third district, used her time to make clarifications to the PUD, including its maximum height requirements and definition of affordability.
She said making these clarifications is important because the commission is evaluating the project out of order.
“With every other PUD that the county has approved, the planning commission has already reviewed and approved the planning permit,” Ketcham said. “It seems important in crafting a zoning ordinance to get it right the first time, so you don’t have to go back later.”
Ketcham said the wording of the PUD, which states the eventual development proposal in the Coastal Development Permit must be “substantially consistent” with its concept plan in the PUD, is confusing.
“But what does ‘substantially consistent’ mean?” Ketcham asked.
Ketcham said having the project plan approved first would also avoid duplicate efforts for public commenters if the CDP eventually comes under consideration.
“It’s unfortunate because the process is confusing for people,” Ketcham said. “Most of the comments that were made last night really pertain the CDP, which was not on the table.”
The Planning Commission will revisit the LCP and PUD amendments for this project at a later meeting. Planning Commission meetings are scheduled for every second and fourth Wednesday of the month in Redwood City.
John, do you live in Moss Beach? I do and the infrastructure is zero (no offense intended for Moss Beach Market, which is great!).
If an affordable housing project is to be built on the mid-coast, the only place with everything needed to actually live/work is HMB.
This is simply an easy method for big business to make big dollars without the hassle that would come from a incorporated city... IMHO.
John, no, I do not. I live in Canada Cove. Across the highway is Moon Ridge. All of us are income challenged. All of of us live nowhere near a transit hub. All of us live miles from any affordable services. Just like folks in Moss Beach.
Yet some how, most of us in this neck of the woods like living here and don't consider ourselves to be a pain in your's or anybody else's derriere. Many Moon Ridge residents use the bus and ride bicycles. Their lifestyles are far less impactful on yours than the folks living in the OC. My bother is mostly blind. He certainly can't drive. Yet he hikes up to the bus stop and takes the ride into town when he feels like it.
The notion that anybody in Moss Beach who opposes would support if there were Transit Hubs, Retail, and Jobs components to the plan is.... a pejorative word that would get me banned.
I really have no problem with anybody making big dollars who can build housing for people like myself and my neighbors. Don't know why anybody would.
You are of course right in that more affordable housing needs to be built here in Half Moon Bay. And in San Mate0, Foster City, Redwood City Fremont, Livermore, Concord, and everywhere else. But both HMB property rights zealots and HMB bleeding hearts paternalists agree with your concern for those poor folks who can't find affordable housing. They fret over the lack of transit. They pine about the lack of affordable services. They really really care about the welfare of Coastsiders who being priced out. And they think that the best plan is to send those types of Coastsiders someplace else.
Problem is in every one of those better places there are people like us who say there is a better place to build.
There is another solution but if you are a property owner, you won't like it.
People move tot he Bay Area because of jobs. Way less jobs, way less people. What needs to be done is to tax the bejeebers out Google, Facebook, SalesForce, and the other big drivers of high wage jobs in the Bay Area. Tax them enough and those jobs will go elsewhere. Of course a lot of less well paying jobs will go with them.
Do this until the value of real estate drops to the level that the folks who Moss Beach folks prefer live somewhere else, can afford to live here.
This plan cannot fail. It will depopulate the region. It will drive down the amount property owners can charge to buy or rent their property. There will tax revenue, for a while anyways, that can be used to mitigate the pain of the transition.
There won't be nearly as much traffic. The incentive to build in wild firer areas will go away. The Highways and Transit we have will be more than enough. The demands on our resources will plummet.
What can we do here? Tax the bejeebers out of the Ritz, Burger King, And Rocket Farms. Tax Gas to the max for sure, and anything else that creates low wage jobs or sustains low wage people.
The problems is not too many people, or too many of the wrong kind of people, or not enough housing, or not enough jobs. The problem is that there are too many jobs! Make a significant portion of the jobs go elsewhere, watch the value of property tank, ride out the recession caused by defaults caused by underwater mortgages, and enjoy the Coastside in the manner we all prefer. In solitude. Assuming your job doesn't go elsewhere and or the drop in the value of you property means nothing to your fortunate self.
I'll call it the Opportunity Tax. Who is with me?
I've lived in Moss Beach for almost 30 years. Yes, we need more affordable, but it needs to be placed in Half Moon Bay. We have irregular bus service, at best. There are no facilities to support these people. And if you haven't been in Moss Beach for awhile, we don't need ANY MORE TRAFFIC OR PEOPLE. Perhaps that sounds harsh, but this plan is full of holes, as is the entire idea of ro9und abouts.
This is the coastside and we need to have more housing, but don't stick it to the Moss Beach residents in a location which doesn't support any more traffic. And, I won't begin to talk about the extra taxes we will be forced to pay.
"And, I won't begin to talk about the extra taxes we will be forced to pay."
There will be no extra taxes because of any housing built in Moss Beach. But if we impose my idea of an Opportunity Tax on the Bay Area, people will leave, the value of property will plummet, and rents will too. Less traffic, less people, less demand on limited resources. Unless you own a significant portion of Facebook, Amazon, Google, SalesForce, Uber, or the like, my tax won't tax you at all.
For those who contend there is poor bus service: -- http://www.samtrans.com/schedulesandmaps/timetables/17.html
There are bed an breakfasts, gas stations, mini marts, restaurants, and plenty of other jobs that are easily commuted to by bicycle and foot in Moss Beach
Hi John. BTW: I am MBGrub, the first and only and real.
The Bay Area needs affordable housing. The problems with getting affordable housing are way too numerous to list, and many are not fixable. e.g., taxing the bejesus out of big companies results in those companies moving to less taxing environs = zero jobs with that company.
But no matter what I (or anybody else) put forward as problems or solutions, there are always ways to refute them.
The reality is that we moved here when any property on the east side of Hwy 1 was quite affordable... not as inexpensive as parts of Pacifica (we lived there, bought and sold as prices climbed ((fast!)), until we could afford our Moss Beach house. We weren't rich, not even close, but we were science majors in college and were very lucky in our career choices.
I do not look down on anybody... I wish everyone had a house like mine (or way better, Quinta Martha). But wishing don't cut it, and sticking people in BFE keeping them out of the places where infrastructure is (and yes, where affluent folks congregate) isn't right.
Anyway, you and I will not agree on the Moss Beach project. I'm sorry.
"The majority of those in opposition to the plan said they generally support the development of affordable housing, but cannot in this location."
Pretty much what one would expect for Coastsiders who have theirs.
“It’s not near a transit hub. It’s not near any affordable services,”
Nothing on the Coastside is near a Transit Hub and there are no affordable services near me. I get by.
“What I am really concerned about is the evacuation plan,” and “There is no emergency evacuation plan for the Coastside.”
That is no reason to oppose building desperately needed houses.
“I’m extremely disappointed that only 51 percent are going to be preferenced for live-work,” El Granada resident Chris Johnson said. “If it were 100 percent, that would overcome the other concerns that I have.”
Well said! We don't need another "Beach House"
Ketcham said. “Most of the comments that were made last night really pertain the CDP, which was not on the table.”
She usually knows what she is talking about.
