Active military, state employees and hospital workers are all now required to get vaccinated or be willing to get tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. Last week, teachers joined the ranks of public employees under new vaccination mandates.
Individual jurisdictions, like the city of Los Angeles, are even requiring vaccines for their workers. But San Mateo County is holding out on instituting a similar rule.
“At this point, I don’t believe mandating vaccines is a productive way to proceed with our workforce although we continue to highly encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” County Manager Mike Callagy wrote in a statement to the Review.
Instead, Callagy wrote that providing factual information and encouragement to employees to get vaccinated is the county’s best course of action. County Chief Communications Officer Michelle Durand said the county does not have an estimate of how many staff are vaccinated.
New vaccination mandates are an effort from public offices not just to increase local vaccination rates, but also to protect people working in essential services where they are most at risk of contracting COVID-19. Among those public employees are police, but, so far, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has not instituted a vaccine mandate.
Officials from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide vaccination rates for its employees by Review deadlines.
Meanwhile, Matthew Chidester, deputy city manager for the city of Half Moon Bay, said virtually all city employees are vaccinated, so no vaccine mandate will be required. He said some staff were prioritized for vaccination early on because of their role in administering COVID-19 tests and others followed suit shortly.
The high vaccination rate among the city’s 38 employees has driven some of its operational decision-making this summer, Chidester said, by allowing the city to reopen some of its in-person services. He said most city staff are still working remotely around half the time to minimize overcrowding at City Hall, which is now open four days a week.
“It sets a good example for the community,” Chidester said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.