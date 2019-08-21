A $5.2 million increase in indoor floral and nursery crops boosted San Mateo County’s overall crop values for a third consecutive year.
San Mateo County Agricultural Commissioner Fred Crowder presented the 2018 crop report before the Board of Supervisors Aug. 6, estimating the year’s agricultural production increased by about 5 percent to $149.2 million.
Among potted plants grown indoors, like orchids, hydrangeas and succulents, a price increase offset a significant drop in production square footage.
Crowder said the coast’s “Goldilocks” weather makes for ideal greenhouse conditions. He said the climate is perfect for such production.
Outdoor cut flower production value, including flowers like dahlias and larkspur, dropped 30 percent. Crowder said county growers don’t have the land available to produce cut flowers at the quantities necessary to be globally competitive. The report added that growers may be transitioning land to other commodities, such as vegetables.
Overall production value for outdoor floral and nursery crops declined by more than $1 million, but the loss was offset by the increase in value from indoor floral and nursery crops.
Brussels sprouts were once again the most valuable vegetable here. Per-unit value declined, but a 20 percent boost in production acres meant the crop increased in value to $14.2 million.
Fava beans, leeks and pumpkins were the other most popular crops, though fava beans declined by $700,000 in value. In all, vegetable crops increased by about 2 percent, according to the report.
The value of cattle and calves dropped, but Crowder noted that 2018 was still the second year ever during which total value was above $2 million.
“The fact that (farmers) are selling fewer heads and getting more for them means they’re doing just fine,” he said.
Fruit and nut values, including apples, berries, chestnuts and wine grapes, increased by about 11 percent. Field crops, like dry beans, grain and hay, increased about 5 percent, though per-unit values for grain fell by over 50 percent.
Crowder also reported on the county’s pest detection and exclusion data. The county reported that it conducted nearly 30,000 inspections of agricultural shipments and intercepted 83 pests, including ants, moths and aphids. Staff placed 4,250 traps in host plants and checked 55,000 times. No pests of concern were found on the traps, according to the report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
But, but, but....Farmer John, Councilmember Adam Eisen, and Newspaper Man Clay Lambert all told us that Farming could not be done profitably without resorting to growing Cannabis. Councilmember Eisen said the city had been looking for a way to save farms from being converted into places where people live.
Was it all just BS? Is farming in fact profitable on the Coastside?
Maybe Farmer John is a bad farmer? He used to farm stolen land he stole from us, for almost two decades, in order to make a few extra dollars. Maybe he needs to farm stolen land in order to score enough for him and the Mrs. because he is not much of a farmer. Or maybe he is just greedy and didn't care about the controversy he and his ilk imposed on our community for apparently no reason. His smoke expert, Hollister, turns out not have access to anybody with money. Or at least anybody with money that will do business with such as he and Farmer John.
Maybe Councilmember Eisen was confused. At first he claimed he didn't trust big weed. But then something changed. Eisen took a real hard look at farming, so he said, and Eisen concluded that farming on the Coastside, as it is currently done, was not sustainable. In fact Eisen told us that unless folks like Farmer John were allowed to grow weed, housing would replace our agricultural vistas. Can't have that can we. I am starting to think Councilmember Eisen doesn't really know or stand for much of anything. I think he makes stuff up.
Maybe our local Newspaper Man has no real or informed opinions as to Coastside Policy. Maybe he just spouts stuff because BS content is what he thinks sells. Maybe his opinion of all matters weed is as useless as was his claim we should vote for Kowalczyk because as the Editorial Board claimed, Kowalczyk's much vaunted expertise would be useful to us all in the cause of marketing Beachwood.
Folks. I detect a trend and see a pattern. Muller, Lambert, and Eisen are all clueless and just don't care that the words they use to justify the actions they would have us take are nothing more than....babble.
And babble seems to be good enough for such as us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.