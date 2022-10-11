The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has allocated $500,000 of Measure K funds toward the acquisition of more than 6,000 acres of Cloverdale Ranch by the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. Midpen proposes purchasing the property from the Peninsula Open Space Trust for an estimated $16 million.
POST began preserving Cloverdale Ranch and adjacent properties to protect them from development in 1997. The area extends along the coast from Pescadero Creek Road to Año Nuevo State Park and inland to Cloverdale Road and Butano State Park.
The initial acquisition by POST included 5,600 acres and grew to 8,200 acres through three subsequent purchases, the most recent in 2012. POST then transferred some portions of the property to Pigeon Point Light Station, and the Butano and Año Nuevo state parks. The remaining area encompasses more than 6,700 acres.
Under the proposed sale, POST would retain about 400 acres of active farmland and Midpen would manage large areas of upland open spaces, permanently protecting the environment while providing opportunities for conservation grazing and public access.
According to the Midpen website Cloverdale is rich in native plant and animal species including more than 600 varieties of plants. The area is used by endemic and migrating species of birds. Its rich water resources provide habitat for steelhead and coho salmon.
In addition to the county funds, Midpen has secured allocation of $8 million from the state general fund and a $1.4 million grant from the California Department of Parks. Measure AA bond funding would also contribute to the purchase.
Leigh Ann Gessner, spokeswoman for Midpen, said that the $16 million price represents approximately a 50 percent discount on the appraised value of the parcel.
The Real Property Committee of Midpen will hold a public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at R & R Farms, 2310 Pescadero Creek Road in Pescadero, to solicit feedback about the potential purchase. Following a presentation about the acquisition, the committee will hear public comment and vote on a recommendation to the full Midpen board. Staff will be available before and after the meeting to provide additional information about the Cloverdale Ranch property.
