Cloverdale Ranch

San Mateo County has contributed $500,000 toward the $16 million necessary for a public purchase of a sprawling South Coast property.

 Photo courtesy Teddy Miller

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has allocated $500,000 of Measure K funds toward the acquisition of more than 6,000 acres of Cloverdale Ranch by the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. Midpen proposes purchasing the property from the Peninsula Open Space Trust for an estimated $16 million.

POST began preserving Cloverdale Ranch and adjacent properties to protect them from development in 1997. The area extends along the coast from Pescadero Creek Road to Año Nuevo State Park and inland to Cloverdale Road and Butano State Park.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories