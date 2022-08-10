San Mateo County remained in the high/red level of community spread of COVID-19 as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however the number of cases recorded has been dropping steadily since a peak that extended well into July.

Another more localized measure of COVID-19 spread also shows a drop in the number of cases at the start of August. The amount of virus detected in sewage water in Half Moon Bay, measured by Google subsidiary Verily, had decreased substantially toward the end of July and start of August. The most recent data reveals a slight uptick after Aug. 3. Verily’s charts for the city of San Mateo show a similar decline in late July and early August.

