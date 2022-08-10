San Mateo County remained in the high/red level of community spread of COVID-19 as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however the number of cases recorded has been dropping steadily since a peak that extended well into July.
Another more localized measure of COVID-19 spread also shows a drop in the number of cases at the start of August. The amount of virus detected in sewage water in Half Moon Bay, measured by Google subsidiary Verily, had decreased substantially toward the end of July and start of August. The most recent data reveals a slight uptick after Aug. 3. Verily’s charts for the city of San Mateo show a similar decline in late July and early August.
In her most recent update, Louise Rogers, chief of San Mateo County Health, continued to “strongly recommend wearing a high-quality mask in indoor settings and increasing ventilation” to help prevent infection.
The start of school in local districts this week and next presents an added challenge to slowing the spread of the latest coronavirus variant.
Schools continue to recommend wearing masks. In his back-to-school message Cabrillo Unified Superintendent Sean McPhetridge wrote, “We must continue strongly recommending use of masks and other common sense precautions (like washing hands and antigen testing as needed).”
Meanwhile, health officials continue to monitor the spread of the monkeypox virus. According to data provided by the California Department of Public Health, the number of cases reported in San Mateo County as of Aug. 4 remains low, at 20 cases, but the neighboring counties of San Francisco and Alameda recorded the second- and third-highest numbers among all counties in the state.
The state website emphasizes that “the current risk of getting monkeypox in the general public is very low.”
