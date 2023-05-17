The office of county Controller Juan Raigoza has released detailed information about property tax revenues and disbursements for fiscal year 2021-22 — once again there is more value in county land than ever before.

During that period the county collected $3.3 billion in property tax. The figure represents an increase of $129 million or 4 percent over the previous year. This marks the 11th consecutive year that San Mateo County property owners paid more taxes than they did in the preceding year.

