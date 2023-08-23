Around 130 people crammed into the Ted Adcock Community Center on Thursday evening to give their thoughts on the proposed affordable housing complex on Stone Pine Road, which would be tucked in between the city’s corporation yard and the Cypress Cove neighborhood.
Officials say the public feedback will be used by planners as they move forward with the project. The conceptual design released by the county last week includes 47 detached single-family manufactured homes and a resident manager unit. Staff say the manufactured homes, which will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, mean lower building costs and quicker construction, both positive factors for advocates of low-income housing.
The layout of the new 4-acre neighborhood is being designed by BFK Engineers and landscape architects Kikuchi and Kankel Design Group. Some attendees liked the amount of open space and trees proposed. Each home is proposed to have two parking spaces and the neighborhood would have outdoor features like a recreational lawn, picnic tables and a play structure.
The county has earmarked $7.2 million for this project through grants and Measure K funds. Some see the Stone Pine Road project as an essential step toward alleviating some of the coast’s poor farmworker housing conditions that were underscored in the aftermath of the January shootings on two local farms.
“That incident brought to light a lot of things people hadn’t known for many decades, about the living conditions of our farmworkers,” Half Moon Bay Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez said.
More than half the housing will be reserved for farmworkers. San Mateo County, the project applicant, received a $5 million grant from the state to build 28 residential units specifically for farmworkers. Those units will be offered to those displaced from the January shootings. The city and county say the affordability and eligibility for the remaining 19 units are still being evaluated. Some people hoped the housing would be available to other low-income residents, not just farmworkers.
“We want this to be a community that we are all proud of,” San Mateo County Assistant Executive Iliana Rodriguez told the assembled crowd. She said that ideally construction would be done and people moved in by fall 2024, but that timeline is fluid. “We want your feedback, and we want to develop a neighborhood that fits the customs of the coast,” she said.
According to one county official, demand for low-income farmworker housing still far outweighs supply. Hyun-mi Kim, the director of community engagement and public policy at Puente de la Costa Sur, has stated that an estimated 1,000 to 1,140 additional farmworker housing units need to be built on the San Mateo County coast in order to address issues like overcrowding, broadband internet and limited access to public transit.
There were numerous concerns raised about the conceptual plan at Thursday's meeting. These included impacts on the environment and wildlife, traffic congestion and proximity to the Cypress Cove neighborhood and the city’s corporation yard.
When traffic concerns were raised by residents months ago, the city hired a consultant, DKS Associates, to do a traffic study that focused on how it could impact the Cypress Cove neighborhood and access to Main Street and Highway 92. According to that study, accessing the property through Highway 92 was infeasible for a variety of reasons. Engineers said it was unsafe to have no signal at the Stone Pine Road and highway intersection, but the process of adding a signal would be a costly and long, multi-jurisdictional undertaking. The report also concluded that an additional driveway attached to the highway would be constrained because of the environmental considerations and the nearby wildlife corridor, which allows passage for California red-legged frogs and San Francisco garter snakes.
This did not sit well with many who attended Thursday's meeting. Some neighbors say the project would clog roads, particularly around Cypress Cove, and especially during the weekend. The traffic study concluded that the project would generate 356 vehicle trips per day, which would not overwhelm the area even during peak hours. That figure includes trips to and from the corporation yard, which is currently under construction.
“Significant increases in queuing are not expected at the study intersections with the addition of site-generated traffic,” the report stated. Community Development Director Jill Ekas noted that in the best interest of Cypress Cove residents, the city will build additional traffic calming measures.
The city paid for extensive environmental studies for the 22-acre property, which includes the corporation yard. The project is subject to review under the California Environmental Quality Act, so more studies and details about mitigation could be forthcoming.
(1) comment
Still waiting on the actual environmental study for building homes. The same study can’t be used that they used fir the corporation yard. Secondly, the traffic study was poorly conducted. It was run on a Wednesday afternoon which is when the high school lets out early. For the weekend traffic they chose 12-2pm on Saturday rather than a much busier time of the weekend for traffic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.