Stone Pine Road

More than 100 people turned out on a Thursday night to discuss plans for affordable housing on a city-owned site at the end of Stone Pine Road in Half Moon Bay.

Around 130 people crammed into the Ted Adcock Community Center on Thursday evening to give their thoughts on the proposed affordable housing complex on Stone Pine Road, which would be tucked in between the city’s corporation yard and the Cypress Cove neighborhood. 

Officials say the public feedback will be used by planners as they move forward with the project. The conceptual design released by the county last week includes 47 detached single-family manufactured homes and a resident manager unit. Staff say the manufactured homes, which will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, mean lower building costs and quicker construction, both positive factors for advocates of low-income housing. 

HMBHiker

Still waiting on the actual environmental study for building homes. The same study can’t be used that they used fir the corporation yard. Secondly, the traffic study was poorly conducted. It was run on a Wednesday afternoon which is when the high school lets out early. For the weekend traffic they chose 12-2pm on Saturday rather than a much busier time of the weekend for traffic.

