San Mateo County Executive Mike Callagy released a two-year spending plan covering the county’s budgets from July of this year through June 2025. The $7.7 billion spending projection reflects expectations that the county’s income will begin to decline in the coming years.

The total recommended budget for 2023-24 is $4.1 billion, down from $4.2 billion in the current fiscal year that ends June 30. This represents expenses of more than $5,000 for each resident of the county. For 2024-25 Callagy proposes a budget of $3.6 billion.

