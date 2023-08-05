A familiar sight

A report approved by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week pointed to the increased risk cyclists and motorcyclists face on segments of Pescadero Creek Road.

The 45-page Road Safety Audit Report prepared by the San Mateo County Department of Public Works and the Federal Highway Administration studied the 14.5-mile road that connects the rural South Coast towns of Pescadero, Loma Mar and La Honda. Susan Doherty, a member of the county’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, also participated in the study.

here ya' go

I’ve driven my car and cycled this road in both directions on weekdays and an occasional weekend. Yes, the stretch near Native Sons is narrow and there’s no shoulder and the edge of the road is crumbling in spots and narrowing the lanes. It’s along the slope. So until that and the width of the road bed can be widened to fully accommodate the existing lanes, adding a guardrail will only make it worse and narrower. Thing is, most of the perceived issues could be resolved by lowering speeds and having drivers stay in their lane. As a cyclist, it’s a beautiful ride, but can be kinda scary in the narrow sections. Alternatively, they could fix Stage Road! I am glad to see that they are thinking about it. Unfortunately, it usuall means (around here) that little will come of it for a decade or so unless there’s a tragedy to shuttle things along.

