A report approved by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week pointed to the increased risk cyclists and motorcyclists face on segments of Pescadero Creek Road.
The 45-page Road Safety Audit Report prepared by the San Mateo County Department of Public Works and the Federal Highway Administration studied the 14.5-mile road that connects the rural South Coast towns of Pescadero, Loma Mar and La Honda. Susan Doherty, a member of the county’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, also participated in the study.
The report, which was finalized in December after three days of on-site work in the summer of 2022, highlighted several concerns for vehicle types along the road: crash frequency, crash type, speeding, lane departures, roadside design, signing, traffic control and markings needs. The document allows the county to have the discretion to evaluate potential next steps and coordinate with other governing agencies.
Just three and a half miles of Pescadero Creek Road near the town of Pescadero have a dedicated bike lane, and creating new lanes is one option to improve rider safety. However, auditors noted that in some cases an attempt to reduce roadway accidents for one mode of transit can disadvantage another. For example, if rumble stripes are installed to reduce cars speeding, cyclists might feel unsafe and change their positioning, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.
“With only a small portion of the route (Pescadero section) having a bike lane, the potential for increased conflicts is high due to the nature of the roadway,” the report states. Auditors recommended potential methods to increase a sense of safety for cyclists, including more passing lanes or paved shoulders on inclines to allow motorists to bypass them, and wider shoulders on curves to distance cars and bikes.
According to the audit, Pescadero Creek Road has between 800 to 2,200 vehicles per day and had 58 vehicle accidents from 2014 to 2021. Of the 14 crashes in the 6.1-mile section including Loma Mar, 70 percent proved fatal. In Pescadero, just under 40 percent of the 18 reported crashes were fatal. More than 45 percent of the 26 reported crashes in La Honda were fatal. Motorcycles account for a quarter of all incidents.
One particular segment near Native Sons Road and Newell Gulch, in between Loma Mar and La Honda, was flagged as having the highest risk of vehicle accidents out of 12 sites studied due to steep slopes and lack of protective barriers. Auditors recommended conducting a guardrail analysis to determine the most effective spots for barriers. In Pescadero, the report highlighted a lack of crosswalks as the only one is the intersection of Stage Road to Pescadero Creek Road.
Public Works has dealt with safety measures for Pescadero Creek Road in the past. This included new speeding signs and temporary driver feedback devices. Flooding also remains a concern for engineers. In 2019, the San Mateo Resource Conservation District led a $7 million project with California State Parks to dredge a segment of Butano Creek, removing 45,000 cubic yards of sediment and reconnecting it to its natural floodplain. The intention was to remove a silt barrier for salmon and reduce the risk of roadway flooding near Pescadero. However, Butano Creek still periodically overflows during heavy rains, including during the January storms, forcing authorities to close the western end of Pescadero Creek Road near Highway 1.
I’ve driven my car and cycled this road in both directions on weekdays and an occasional weekend. Yes, the stretch near Native Sons is narrow and there’s no shoulder and the edge of the road is crumbling in spots and narrowing the lanes. It’s along the slope. So until that and the width of the road bed can be widened to fully accommodate the existing lanes, adding a guardrail will only make it worse and narrower. Thing is, most of the perceived issues could be resolved by lowering speeds and having drivers stay in their lane. As a cyclist, it’s a beautiful ride, but can be kinda scary in the narrow sections. Alternatively, they could fix Stage Road! I am glad to see that they are thinking about it. Unfortunately, it usuall means (around here) that little will come of it for a decade or so unless there’s a tragedy to shuttle things along.
