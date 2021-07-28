The Quarry Park pump track will become a reality after the San Mateo County Planning Department approved the Coastal Development Permit for the project in a 4-1 vote earlier this month.
The 42,000-square-foot track, which is set to include beginner, intermediate and advanced features for mountain biking enthusiasts, is the result of decades of advocacy from Coastside riders and recent collaboration with County Parks Department Director Nicholas Calderon.
The track will be funded jointly by County Parks, the Granada Community Services District and the San Mateo County Parks Foundation.
— Sarah Wright
