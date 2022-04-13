The Coastside’s popular Coastal Trail was severed two years ago when San Mateo County closed the deteriorating pedestrian footbridge at Mirada Road in Miramar. Nearly two years later, the county has an approved plan, funding and a bid proposal to replace the current bridge and reinforce the adjacent banks.
The California Coastal Commission unanimously approved the county’s plans in May 2021. Construction is expected to be underway from June to October, according to the San Mateo County Department of Public Works.
Costs for the county’s Mirada Road Pedestrian Bridge Replacement and Bank Stabilization Project have risen as the existing span fell apart. In December, a large portion of the concrete support arch collapsed due to heavy storms. Last month the county had to fund an additional $114,000 for the design and engineering, raising the price tag for the planning phase from $336,241 to $450,241.
On April 5, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors agreed to fund construction costs and selected Gordon N. Ball’s proposal of $3.7 million. The county added a 10 percent buffer for any additional expenses, so the total cost for the project won’t exceed $4.07 million.
The bridge, sometimes referred to as the Medio, Miramar or Mirada Bridge, takes Mirada Road over Arroyo de en Medio, a seasonal creek that trickles into the ocean from Montara Mountain. The project calls for the removal of the decaying concrete archway and the existing pedestrian bridge. The new bridge will be manufactured from aluminum, which planners say should hold up well against the marine environment.
The proposed bluff stabilization involves installing rock rip rap at the base of the bluff and a concrete tie-back wall with anchors at the top. The rock rip rap will be placed on the hard sediment located under the sand and will cover about two feet of the lower wall.
The county closed the bridge in July 2020 after it found severe rusting and structural instability. When residents voiced their displeasure that the closure had severed the continuous Coastal Trail, the county devised a detour route two months later on the shoulder of Highway 1.
The concrete bridge was built in 1917 but was topped with a pedestrian-only steel span in 2003.
Staff considered moving the bridge inland, but that was deemed too expensive. A condition of approval from the Coastal Commission was that the county add a staircase from the beach to the road.
