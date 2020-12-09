The San Mateo County Planning Commission voted 3-2 on Wednesday to authorize the building of an RV park near Pillar Point Harbor. There are significant conditions attached.
The project, presented as a 47-space RV park and eight-space camping area, has been in the works since 2015 as part of a three-phase development in Princeton. The larger project kicked off in 1989 with the approval of the Oceano Hotel and Spa and nearby restaurant and shopping area.
The Planning Commission approved the project, but with several modifications: relocation of certain elements out of the oceanview line of sight, a reduction in the number of RV spaces, a downsizing of the entrance sign, landscaping modifications, reuse of the topsoil after construction and a promise that the RV owner will provide an annual report to the county proving that guests are complying with the 28-day stay limit. The commission added those conditions even after the applicant, Ron Stefanick, indicated he would appeal the decision to the county Board of Supervisors.
The decision to approve the modified RV park plan was continued from a Planning Commission meeting a year ago, after the commission asked the project planners to address its initial concerns about the park’s size, height and its arrangement, landscaping and design aesthetic. Other issues included ensuring that the RV host would monitor the length of stay of its occupants and its impact on local traffic.
Concerns from the commission and the public spurred some changes to the site plan, including eliminating three spaces, setting a five-foot height restriction within the view corridor from Highway 1, using native plants for landscaping and moving the laundry and shower building outside of the scenic corridor. But on Wednesday, the majority of commissioners still weren’t ready to approve the project as it was.
Public comments on Wednesday were split between supporters and opponents of the project. Many RVers, including Lee Loughlin and Tom Gallagher, spoke in support of the project, saying it will support the future of recreation due to COVID-19 and access for visitors to open coastal access. Others said coastal RV parks tend to fill up quickly, and that there are few high-quality parks in the area.
“The coast belongs to everyone,” Gallagher said. “This environment should be shared by everybody. … These locations are going to be the future.”
Those who opposed the project, mainly Coastside residents, cited environmental, traffic and infrastructure concerns. Coastside resident Jill Grant raised concerns about frog and other species habitat, and others spoke out against the project’s stress on sewer and water infrastructure as well as traffic impacts.
“There is really an outcry of negative comments here on the coast,” Coastside resident Richard Holeton said.
Project Planner Ruemel Panglao said a traffic study was conducted for the project, and staff had a peer review study as well, noting how many trips per day it may generate. The study estimated fewer than 110 trips per day, a number not raising major concerns.
“It was shown that this project would not create an increase such that it would be unacceptable in terms of traffic,” Panglao said.
One concern from commissioners was bacteria in the harbor waters and whether the lot would increase it. Panglao said each RV would have a sewer hookup and regular trash pickup to manage waste.
“Personally, I have never seen anyone dump illegally because they have all these resources to dump,” Stefanick said.
To address concerns and questions about the 28-day rental enforcement, Stefanick said onsite managers will keep track of occupancy on a log that can be provided to the county. The yearly rental cap is 90 days. He said from his experience, the average RVer stays for between two to four days.
He said each RV site — between 26 and 40 feet long — would have a utility podium with WiFi, electricity, TV, water and sewer, and solar panels would be located on the bathrooms.
County Community Development Director Steve Monowitz said the California Coastal Commission, which was consulted in the permitting process, didn’t share the opponents’ environmental concerns.
With the modified plans passed by the commission, Stefanick can either build it with the modifications or appeal the decision to the county Board of Supervisors.
Both Pillar Point and Cameron's routinely violate the promise they made when they were allowed to build RV Parks. Nobody will enforce the rules. And promises are only as good as the ethics of the owner.
When do residents living on the coast ever approve of any changes? They're always opposing all improvements with the same reason traffic issues.
