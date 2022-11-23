The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a minimum wage of $16.50 per hour for unincorporated areas of the county effective April 1. The new ordinance will bring unincorporated areas in line with cities throughout the county such as Half Moon Bay that already have minimum wage laws in place.

The new law also requires an annual increase in the minimum wage beginning at the start of 2024. The increase will be equal to whichever is lower, 3.5 percent or the annual adjustment to the consumer price index for urban wage earners as determined by the U.S. Labor Department.

