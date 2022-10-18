As part of the annual budget cycle, San Mateo County Executive Officer Michael Callagy presented the Board of Supervisors with revisions to the recommended budget he prepared in June. It increased by $791 million over the June amount bringing the final allocation to approximately $4.2 billion.

“This is kind of a momentous occasion where we actually cross over the $4 billion mark in the budget,” Callagy commented.

