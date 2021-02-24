The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Half Moon Bay that outlined expectations for the Coastside’s first homeless shelter.
The signing of the MOU came at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting and paves the way for the county and city to further cooperate on more permanent features of the shelter. So far the shelter has been operating in pilot mode. The facility is the former Coastside Inn on Highway 1 near the intersection of Kelly Avenue in Half Moon Bay.
To date, the program has been running at a reduced capacity, utilizing 15 rooms in the 52-room hotel. The pilot is nearing full capacity with residents coming from Half Moon Bay, El Granada and Moss Beach. But as the MOU states, the shelter is intended to house far more of the 200 or so homeless Coastsiders, including Pacifica residents. (The 2019 one-day homeless count found more than 230 homeless people from Pescadero to Pacifica.)
Since December, the nonprofit Samaritan House has overseen the short-term operations at the shelter. It will continue to do so, offering case management and facility maintenance, until the end of March, when the pilot phase is expected to end. At that time, the county will have selected a long-term operator in consultation with Half Moon Bay, as stipulated by the MOU.
The MOU, which has already been signed by Half Moon Bay Mayor Robert Brownstone, was among the first items negotiated in public discussions last year. Though the shelter is owned and managed by the county, city and county representatives hoped the MOU would give assurance that the county would take a collaborative approach to the shelter’s long-term design.
Staff recommended that the county supervisors approve the MOU at their Tuesday meeting. The MOU will be good for five years from the date it is signed by County Manager Mike Callagy.
The MOU encapsulates early ideas that have already been implemented, such as priority for Coastsiders in admission to the shelter. Other ideas have not yet come to fruition, like the creation of a community advisory committee, but have been codified in the MOU.
“The MOU was an important step in allowing us to convene that community advisory committee in cooperation with the county,” Half Moon Bay Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester said at the Feb. 16 Half Moon Bay City Council meeting.
Chidester said the city has completed planning for the advisory committee and is now moving into recruiting members. Application materials are expected to go online soon, and city staff expect the advisory committee to begin meeting in early March.
“We want to have a diverse and representative task force that helps us really identify issues, identify opportunity and work together to make this a successful program on the coast,” Chidester said.
There were some topics mentioned but not detailed in the MOU. For example, reimbursement by the county for the projected loss of transient occupancy tax dollars, resulting from the conversion of the hotel into a public use, will be elaborated on in a separate agreement.
Other outstanding questions will be addressed in future meetings on an as-needed basis. These include what performance measures will be used, who will clean up the encampments abandoned as a result of the shelter’s success in housing its occupants, and what will the site be used for in the long run.
The county imagines repurposing the site for affordable housing in the future. Doing so will require additional funding and confidence that the shelter fulfilled the “transitional” needs of the homeless in the county. And as the
MOU states, should there be any movement toward that future, the county will be sure to let Half Moon Bay know.
