San Mateo County joined seven other Bay Area jurisdictions in requiring masks in public indoor settings after COVID-19 has resurged in the region. The new restrictions affect all residents, not just those who are unvaccinated. It will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.
“Across the Bay Area region, we are seeing cases surging and hospitalizations are on the rise again, particularly among the unvaccinated,” Contra Costa County Health Officer Chris Farnitano said at a noon press briefing.
Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase said the uncontrolled spread of the Delta variant is prompting the new restrictions, as infection rates have soared even in the most vaccinated parts of the Bay Area. Now, 95 percent of new cases are the Delta variant, Mase said.
“This is not the same virus we were combatting last year or even a few months ago,” Mase said.
Health officials reiterated that masks are a powerful tool to stop the spread of the virus, but vaccinations remain the best protection against COVID-19.
“If you have not yet received the vaccination, now is the time to do it,” Mase said
San Mateo County is now reporting more than 100 daily new cases over the past week, with 33 people hospitalized and no new deaths. That may be because around 90 percent of residents are now vaccinated, so those who are getting sick aren’t experiencing as severe of an illness.
Vaccination rates in Pacifica and on the Coastside — hovering at about 75 percent — are lower than the countywide average. Moss Beach and El Granada report low vaccination rates at closer to 50 percent, but county officials have said that might be due to inaccurate population estimates rather than vaccine hesitancy in the region.
In the last month, Pacifica has reported 132 new cases and Half Moon Bay has seen just 23 new cases. The unincorporated parts of the Coastside have all reported fewer than 10 cases in the past 30 days.
Also, all of you who can vote, Please get out and vote NO on the orange idiots recall attempt of a Governor who has given us a 74B surplus and early on, proactively jumped on getting our front line medical workers safe PPE's when the orange crush sent Calif. a bunch of defective PPE's. It is important not to sleep through this election. The 'Orange County' losers are coming at us with 89 of their worst candidates. VOTE no on the Recall.....or Recall the GOP.
This is the perfect example of a liberal Democrat, preach peace and social acceptance, equality etc. and come out calling anyone that voted for someone other than his preferred candidate an idiot. Where’s the tolerance ? You are the idiot and it shows in your post . Vote to end the reign of king Gavin and his destruction of the state of California. (Won’t surprise me if Clay deletes my post )
I’m angry!!!!
I’m angry that there are people so selfish and irresponsible that they have refused to be vaccinated, putting everyone at risk.
I realize that the vaccines have not been officially approved by the FDA but that will happen soon. The vaccines have already been through the largest clinical trial in history — they have been injected into millions of people with efficacy data and adverse reaction data collected over the last several months. One cannot say that these vaccines have not been adequately tested. A small number of people with health concerns or who are immune compromised may not be good candidates for the vaccines but they are few in number.
Vaccination is readily available — there are no excuses — we should be reaching the end of this long battle — instead it often feels like we are somewhere in the middle — STILL.
I agree 100%. One of the best analogies I have heard has to do with wearing a seatbelt or stopping at a red light. No one complains about THOSE things being violations of peoples' rights. However, you do them to keep YOURSELF safe and others safe.
Very well put, Alane. I have to shake my head when I hear some of the lame comments coming from those who are obviously not from this planet. The testing on this type of virus began over six years ago. That was a story covered on 60 Minutes recently. This is NOT new technology. I am not surprised at how many 'empty drums' (as John Kelly put it) are walking around bouncing off walls daily. I think the number is around 71M of them.
Well said. I absolutely agree. What I cannot understand is why nobody will hold the FDAs feet to the fire to get full approval and end the EUAs for 12+ getting the shots. The data is all there. Approve it and move forward.
