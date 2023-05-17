The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to allocate $1 million in Measure K sales tax revenue for farmworker housing in Half Moon Bay.
The funding will support management services during the preconstruction period as the city completes the approval process for the low-income housing proposed for the corporation yard at 880 Stone Pine Road. The board expressed optimism that the county will also soon receive a Serna Farmworker Housing Grant from the state to provide several million dollars in additional funding for the project.
Introducing the resolution to provide the Measure K allocation, County Executive Michael Callagy said that
the Half Moon Bay Farmworker Housing Project could eventually include approximately 60 manufactured homes. The exact number of units will depend on final design plans, funding levels and environmental impact reports.
Callagy and Supervisor Ray Mueller indicated that the families displaced by the shooting of farmworkers in January will receive the opportunity to have permanent homes when the project is completed.
At the meeting Mueller told the supervisors that he and the city are working to mitigate the issues raised by residents at a community meeting held earlier this month to discuss the proposed project. Opponents of the Stone Pine location expressed concerns about increased traffic, emergency access and possible impact on the value of surrounding properties. The city is already working with a transportation consultant to evaluate potential traffic congestion.
“The community is coming together to support building this project,” Mueller said.
Mueller envisions the farmworker housing as one piece in the broader effort by the county to provide services and low-income housing. Other recent additions include the navigation center in Redwood City providing services to the homeless and new affordable housing developments in East Palo Alto and Belmont. The city and county continue to work together to develop low-income housing at 555 Kelly Ave. and identify additional sites for new housing projects in unincorporated areas on the coast.
Callagy’s memo to the supervisors recommending approval of the Measure K funding also states that, “The county is in the process of inspecting all employee housing provided on farms in the unincorporated area … to ensure that any such housing complies with essential health and safety standards.” The memo does not indicate whether such inspections existed prior to the January shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.