The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to allocate $1 million in Measure K sales tax revenue for farmworker housing in Half Moon Bay.

The funding will support management services during the preconstruction period as the city completes the approval process for the low-income housing proposed for the corporation yard at 880 Stone Pine Road. The board expressed optimism that the county will also soon receive a Serna Farmworker Housing Grant from the state to provide several million dollars in additional funding for the project.

