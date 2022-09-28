Cash crops

The latest San Mateo County crop report includes some reason for optimism for the local agriculture industry, but much of the uptick is due to wildfire. Review file photo

The 2021 Agricultural Crop Report released by San Mateo County last week offers details on agricultural production that totaled almost $98 million in value last year. That figure represents an increase of more than 5 percent over 2020 and halts a downward trend recorded since 2018 when production exceeded $149 million.

Despite the increase, the value of agricultural production in the county remains well below earlier levels. In 2008 the figure was $160 million. Totals are not adjusted for inflation.

Dan Stegink

San Mateo County actually removed Williamson Act agricultural protections from five different parcels this month including some that had been first designated as protected a mere six years ago near Half Moon Bay that are probably indicative of future development plans. There is also a large potential development near Pescadero:

Hwy 1 @ Higgins Canyon (both North & South of Higgins)

Hwy 1 @ Miramontes & Hwy 1 (South of Miramontes)

APN 065210090, APN 065210220,APN 065210240,APN 065370200(likely a misprint), and APN 064370070.

Find Parcels on the Map by APN

https://gis.smcgov.org/Html5Viewer/?viewer=raster

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

Good. People need homes.

