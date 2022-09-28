The 2021 Agricultural Crop Report released by San Mateo County last week offers details on agricultural production that totaled almost $98 million in value last year. That figure represents an increase of more than 5 percent over 2020 and halts a downward trend recorded since 2018 when production exceeded $149 million.
Despite the increase, the value of agricultural production in the county remains well below earlier levels. In 2008 the figure was $160 million. Totals are not adjusted for inflation.
The amount reported by the county is the combined gross value of flowers and plants, vegetables, livestock, forest products and other crops grown and produced during the year. The dollar figure does not represent profit earned by growers. Costs such as labor, equipment, fertilizer and transportation diminish earnings for farmers.
Almost all of the roughly $5 million increase in value last year was due to sales of forest products. The county report states, “Forest products saw a jump of 618 percent from 2020 due to the harvesting of timber from the CZU complex fire burn area.”
Koren Widdel, the county’s agricultural commissioner, states in the report that she expects this increase to carry into 2022 as well because salvage activities continue.
Flowers and plants remain by far the most lucrative agricultural products in the county. Sales of floral and nursery products totaling more than $60 million in 2021 account for almost two-thirds of all agricultural production value.
Vegetables make up the second largest category. These culinary crops represented about one-fifth of agricultural sales. Brussels sprouts account for almost half of vegetable sales in the county but declined slightly in 2021 due to damage caused by heavy rain carried by atmospheric rivers late in the year.
The report includes information about commercial fish catch at Pillar Point Harbor as well. Led by Dungeness crab, squid and salmon, the value of the catch increased by more than 30 percent to almost $14 million. This figure is not included in the agricultural total.
Although agriculture in San Mateo County represents only a small fraction of a $50 billion industry in the state, its presence shapes the character of the coast. In a prepared statement, Supervisor Don Horsley, whose district includes most of the county’s farmland, said, “Productive farms help to balance development with preserving the coast we all know and love. We will continue to do what we can to help strengthen the industry whenever and wherever we can.”
Due to the role agriculture plays on the coast, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District added acquisition and preservation of agricultural land to its mission in 2004. The agency hopes to “preserve rural character” and “encourage viable agricultural use of land resources.” Several recent projects undertaken by the agency have preserved and restored more than 9,000 acres of grazing and cropland near the coast.
While sales continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic, farmers in the county face ongoing challenges posed by climate change, labor costs and lack of affordable housing for farmworkers.
In her preface to the report, Widdel writes, “The question we will need to confront into the future is how we can leverage and support the working lands in our community to not only feed us, but to be a part of the solution to environmental and personal well-being.” ▪
(2) comments
San Mateo County actually removed Williamson Act agricultural protections from five different parcels this month including some that had been first designated as protected a mere six years ago near Half Moon Bay that are probably indicative of future development plans. There is also a large potential development near Pescadero:
Hwy 1 @ Higgins Canyon (both North & South of Higgins)
Hwy 1 @ Miramontes & Hwy 1 (South of Miramontes)
APN 065210090, APN 065210220,APN 065210240,APN 065370200(likely a misprint), and APN 064370070.
Find Parcels on the Map by APN
https://gis.smcgov.org/Html5Viewer/?viewer=raster
Good. People need homes.
