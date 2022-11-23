Pescadero

San Mateo County has purchased land in Pescadero that could one day be a new town square and hub of activity on the South Coast.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Recently, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors took actions that could shape life in Pescadero in the coming years.

Earlier this month the board allocated $903,000 for the purchase of the vacant property at the southwest corner of the intersection of Pescadero Creek Road and Stage Road. The lot at the center of town will eventually become a community gathering point. The supervisors also voted last week to continue the process of seeking approval for the construction of a replacement fire station next to Pescadero Middle/High School despite some opposition to the location. Constructing the new station ends the risk that a flood at the current location would impede emergency response. It also enables the county to extend its water pipeline to the school campus.

