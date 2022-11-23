Recently, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors took actions that could shape life in Pescadero in the coming years.
Earlier this month the board allocated $903,000 for the purchase of the vacant property at the southwest corner of the intersection of Pescadero Creek Road and Stage Road. The lot at the center of town will eventually become a community gathering point. The supervisors also voted last week to continue the process of seeking approval for the construction of a replacement fire station next to Pescadero Middle/High School despite some opposition to the location. Constructing the new station ends the risk that a flood at the current location would impede emergency response. It also enables the county to extend its water pipeline to the school campus.
Both actions represent significant milestones in long-running efforts. Speaking about the land acquisition Pescadero Municipal Advisory Council member Nic Erridge said, “It's been a long road to get to this point. I'm so proud of our community and the support we've received from so many in and outside of Pescadero.”
Erridge added that there is still “so much work to do to make this community dream come to life. And it will be the hard work of the community that makes it happen.”
The supervisors did not stipulate any specific function for the property and emphasized the value of gathering input from community members to shape how it will be used. Erridge said he is particularly grateful to Supervisor Don Horsley and his staff for their efforts to make acquisition of the property a reality. “They have supported Pescadero through thick and thin for so many years.”
Rita Mancera, executive director of Puente, the Pescadero-based organization dedicated to communities on the South Coast, expressed gratitude to the supervisors for not limiting decision-making to a small group.
“It’s great that they’re letting the community decide in a bilingual process,” Mancera said. “We’re very excited to ask our community about their dreams for the space.”
Both Mancera and Erridge said they prefer not to continue calling the space a “plaza” because that presupposes a kind of usage that has not yet been determined by community members. “It’s a community space,” Mancera said.
Through the efforts of Assemblyman Marc Berman the current state budget includes $2 million to help implement plans that emerge from the community planning process.
In a prepared statement, Berman wrote that the purchase “is an exciting step forward.” That assemblyman added that the $2 million in state funding will allow the county to build amenities like restrooms.
Erridge said there would now be a robust outreach process to allow the community to decide what will be created at the location. The website pescaderoplaza.com says that community planning processes dating to 1976 repeatedly documented the desire among residents for more functional public spaces with amenities such as bathrooms, drinking fountains and a playground.
The website invites visitors to post their ideas and suggestions for the community space. A picture gallery with images of landscaping, an outdoor library, play structures and even a mobile laundromat is intended to inspire people to imagine possibilities.
One comment already posted to the website suggested installing “some artwork or a memorial acknowledging Pescadero’s Japanese residents who were forced into internment camps during World War II.”
It remains to be determined whether the county or a nonprofit community organization will operate and maintain the facility. Erridge pointed out that the county has experience operating similar facilities, and Pescadero does not have a local government to take charge, but continued to stress that all decisions will be made through an inclusive process.
While that process could still take some time it will likely move forward more quickly than construction of a replacement fire station.
A steering committee was formed in 2015 to identify possible locations for the new station. Earlier this year the Planning and Building Department presented its recommendation of the school site to the Pescadero Municipal Advisory Council and the Agricultural Advisory Committee. Some members of the committees raised concerns about moving the station farther away from Highway 1, where many emergencies occur.
Following the action by the supervisors last week to amend the Local Coastal Program land use policies, the California Coastal Commission must approve the changes. With that approval the county can begin steps leading to construction.
Advocates for getting the pipeline extended to the school have expressed frustration over the process.
“It’s great they approved the location for the fire station, but it’s already late for getting water to the school,” Mancera said. “I hope they can speed up the process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.