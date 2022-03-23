The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution to purchase the Big Wave South Parcel for $2.47 million. The sale of the approximately 5.27-acre property adjacent to Half Moon Bay Airport will help the Big Wave Project offset rising costs for the construction of the long-planned wellness center for adults with developmental disabilities.
The property owned by the Big Wave Group nonprofit organization in Princeton consists of two independent parcels, north and south. A working farm on the south parcel teaches skills and provides outdoor activity for adults with special needs. Sixty people are engaged working on the farm each week.
According to a memo provided to supervisors in conjunction with the purchase resolution, “staff has been researching potential uses for the property.” County staff concluded that zoning regulations applicable to the property would allow “a community center, a nature center, general open space designation, and agricultural use.” Any specific future development, the memo added, “would be subject to a Coastal Development Permit.”
Chris Hunter, chief of staff to board President Don Horsley, clarified that the purchase is not tied to any specific future use of the property. He expects further exploration of the ideas mentioned in the memo.
Jeff Peck, founder and CEO of Big Wave, said the organization has been negotiating sale of the property to the county for some time. As a contractor, Peck has seen construction costs rising over the past three years. He said that estimates for the wellness center have risen by $5 million over that period. The sale will enable Big Wave to continue moving toward its goal of completing construction.
Peck explained that Big Wave would lease back the farm property from the county for a low fee. Although it is too early to know what the county will eventually plan for the site, Peck is certain that the parcel is large enough to accommodate both the farm and a community center such as has been discussed by county staff.
According to Peck, the sale not only provides important financial resources, it fits perfectly with the larger plan for Big Wave. He envisions a county facility bringing more people to the area, which will stimulate new opportunities for the farm. Agriculture, in turn, is in harmony with the local economy and a potential source of employment for developmentally disabled adults both at Big Wave and elsewhere.
The wellness center with apartments and communal spaces would be built on the north parcel in close proximity to the farm and any county project. “That would be fantastic,” Peck said. “It would bring more volunteers to Big Wave.”
The housing facility planned for the project will also contribute to the county’s goal of creating more affordable housing units, Peck pointed out. “This is all a big win for the Midcoast.”
Peck added that the North Parcel is already zoned for commercial buildings and that the area has ample parking along Airport Road to meet requirements.
(1) comment
It's a scam. Nothing Peck has promised has worked out. Peck now has couple more million to use for perpetuating the scam.
The way the Big Wave folks use people is astounding.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.