Census Day, April 1

The city of Half Moon Bay is hosting a Census Day from 5 to 8 p.m. on April 1 at the Half Moon Bay Library. The event will offer information about the Census and there will be laptops available for people to use to fill out the forms online that evening. All are welcome.

Also on April 1, Puente de la Costa Sur is hosting a Census kickoff party to share information about the census at the I.D.E.S. Hall in Pescadero from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will feature food, a deejay and a performance by Ballet Folklorico.