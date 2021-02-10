Last year, in early March, the Half Moon Bay City Council and city staff gathered in a semicircle at the Ted Adock Community Center to talk about the city’s priorities. In the three-hour priority-setting workshop, each council member spent a few minutes rattling off what they deemed most important. As they did so, staff scribbled down key words on large sheets of paper pasted on the wall.
Despite the changes the pandemic has wrought, the city plans a similar process this year.
Last year’s workshop was the culmination of three listening sessions held at different locations and offered in three languages: English, Mandarin and Spanish. Among those hand-written words were what would become the city’s priorities for FY 2020-2021: emergency preparedness, traffic and transportation demand management, sustainability, town center.
Then COVID-19 became the default priority.
This year, City Council and staff were left to reckon with whether the same process made sense in an unusual time. Among the details discussed at last week’s City Council meeting were whether the usual priority-setting workshop needed to be a separate meeting outside of a council meeting. Also debated was whether to replace the lead-up activity of real-time public listening sessions with an online forum.
The council ultimately decided to proceed with listening sessions and a priority-setting workshop, but not without considering alternatives.
Such listening sessions had become the main mode for gathering focused feedback from community members about what the city should focus on over any given year. City staff would transcribe the discussion from each listening session. Those raw notes were studied, synthesized and summarized in a presentation given to council at the priority-setting session.
City Manager Bob Nisbet offered reasons why the city might forgo listening sessions this year. One was that upcoming events, like the Coastside Recovery Initiative Community open house on Thursday, could potentially double as a forum for community input. Another was that the pandemic had taken such outsized attention that the city could carry over last year’s priorities into this year.
“There’s really nothing on our list that’s short term,” Nisbet said. “They’re all items we’re just fully immersing ourselves in.”
After some revision to the priorities following the onset of the pandemic, last year’s final list included affordable housing and homelessness, traffic and transportation demand management, sustainability, emergency preparedness and economic recovery and development. Nisbet said that the existing priorities are still valid in light of the pandemic. He pointed out that a COVID-19 response nicely fit in the priorities of emergency preparedness and economic recovery and development.
“It’s not that listening to the public is not important. But we do feel that, with the previous year we’ve been through and having to do this virtually, we can not have those listening sessions,” Nisbet said.
But two council members, with backing from the mayor, pushed for listening sessions.
“Four years ago we started a process where we said, ‘Let’s not assume, because we’re elected to council, that we understand what the public wants from us,’” City Councilwoman Deborah Penrose said. “Times change. Different issues come up for the public, for council. I feel very strongly that it is critical that there is a venue for the public to address whatever they wish to address.”
Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez also favored live listening sessions.
“I think we have the time. I think our community deserves our time to listen to them, to see what they think,” Jimenez said.
Mayor Robert Brownstone agreed. “If there are two council members who feel we should have listening sessions that’s enough for me,” he said. “It does put a little extra burden on staff and I apologize for that.”
Staff are now planning for two online sessions in February — one in Spanish and one in English.
The March 16 City Council meeting is slated to be the priority-setting workshop.
