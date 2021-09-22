The Half Moon Bay City Council on Tuesday evening decided how to structure and extend its contract with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The decision to move the item to a council meeting, which occurred after the Review’s print deadline, comes as discussions about public safety and mental health have remained a priority for the city’s leadership. At last week’s Public Safety Subcommittee meeting, Vice Mayor Debbie Ruddock and Chairman Joaquin Jimenez both opted not to make a full recommendation to the council, instead voting to bring the discussion to the next council meeting in the hopes that this would allow for a more detailed staff report with all options on the table and provide more time for public comment.
Based on study sessions and efforts by the city, the council appeared likely to request additional services from the Sheriff’s Office that include increased community policing, deputy training and mental health services for the next three years. But it’s still unclear how the city can enforce its desired policies and how an upcoming community responder pilot program will mesh with Sheriff’s deputies on the coast.
“We want to work with our deputies, but we want to make sure that Sheriff Carlos Bolanos understands that we need to have better-trained deputies in our street to address the needs of our streets,” Jimenez said at the Sept. 15 subcommittee meeting. “He needs to understand the deputies are not trained mental health clinicians.”
The city’s contract with the Sheriff’s Office ends June 2022, but it must send a letter to the agency by Sept. 30 notifying of an intent to renew or modify the contract. Under the current contract, the city can negotiate for additional services for increased costs that are “within the legal power of the Sheriff’s Office to provide.” The city is paying $3.3 million to the Sheriff’s Office this fiscal year, and the contract price is expected to increase between 3 to 7 percent over the next three years without any additional services.
A staff report indicated the council could approve either a two- or three-year extension. Another potential option included a contract in which there is no fixed term, and either the city or the Sheriff could opt out of it within 12 months of termination.
If it approves a three-year extension, it would be effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025.
City Manager Bob Nisbet said typically the city manager sends a letter to the Sheriff’s Office without any City Council action, but given the discussion on public safety over the last year, this contract should be run through more public channels.
The subcommittee’s next meeting will be on Nov. 10. In the meantime, the city is still exploring other “deliverables” for its fiscal year 2021-2022 work plan, including eight long- and short-term goals designed to address public safety. This includes the city’s Yanira Serrano Presente Program, which promotes meet-and-greets with deputies and runs a resource line for people to leave feedback about interactions with law enforcement. The city is also printing “public safety resource cards” with a variety of phone numbers for emergencies and mental health services. The cards will be printed in English and Spanish and distributed around the city at various nonprofits, Chidester said.
By the Nov. 10 meeting, the city expects to have identified a local nonprofit to run a Community Responder Program Pilot, which will divert certain 911 noncriminal calls to a nonprofit with a trained health clinician or social worker paired with a medical specialist similar to the CAHOOTS service in Eugene, Ore. Leaders of that program spoke with city officials months ago. Half Moon Bay’s version of the service would respond to certain mental health, homeless, and drug and alcohol issues on the Coastside.
“Ideally, (the pilot) provides a different approach to dealing with those concerns, getting those folks connected to services they need to overcome these challenges and limit the need for armed law enforcement responses, which then frees up our Sheriff’s deputies to deal with other things in our community,” Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester said.
Chidester said the 911 dispatcher contracted with San Mateo County supported this plan, but there are lingering challenges. Specifically, the city still needs “significant funding support” to run the program. Chidester said the city will be monitoring two California State Assembly bills that could provide a lifeline. The first is AB 988, which would make the 988 phone number a mental health crisis line across the state. The Department of Health Care Services on Sept. 2 announced it would commit $20 million to boost call center infrastructure.
The second is AB 118, co-authored by state Sen. Josh Becker, whose district includes the Coastside. It could supply up to $250,000 per year for pilot community responder programs starting Jan. 1, 2023, for four years. But those funds are likely years away, and the city plans to look elsewhere for grants and other opportunities.
“I think what we’re planning to pilot is a bridge to other implementation,” Chidester said.
