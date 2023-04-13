The Half Moon Bay City Council last week voted to ban all manner of electric bikes and vehicles on the portion of the Coastal Trail within city limits due to concerns about congestion and speeding along the popular scenic path. 

During a work session last week, the council ultimately rejected the staff recommendation that would have formally allowed all classes of e-bikes, scooters and skateboards and adopted a 15 mph speed limit — and a 5 mph passing speed — on all multiuse public trails in the city, namely the Naomi Patridge Trail, Eastside Parallel Trail, and a portion of the Coastal Trail.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

Jim Larimer

In today’s politics of the extreme it is easier to say no, than to find a solution. Instead of adopting policies and taking actions to make the Coast Trail safer, our City Council just said no to e-bikes. How difficult would it have been to consider painting a stripe indicating which side of the trail to be on, widening it, adding bike lanes, or adding signage with an aim to make it safer? Was this too far out of the box for these Council members?

No is easy, meaningful solutions to even small problems like this one are apparently not. Our City Council adopted Florida Governor’s, Ron DeSantis, solution to everything he does not understand or does not like, just “ban it” or make it illegal. They did both!

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

E-bike are no more dangerous to pedestrians than are bicycles. I very rarely ride the Coastal Trail. I am at best a weak rider yet I easily maintain 15mph. Way too fast to be mixed in with pedestrians. Geared up, my bike and me weigh about 180lbs. At 15 mph, hitting anybody would be devastating.

Ban bicycles from pedestrian trails!! When it come to the physics, there is no appreciable difference between be hit by a human powered bike vs an electric. None.

Yosemite

Here is an interesting offering on eBay:

Fast!!! 55 MPH+ 10000w 72v Electric Stealth Enduro Ebike Off Road Bomber Condition: Used. Price: US $3,700.00

