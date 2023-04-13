The Half Moon Bay City Council last week voted to ban all manner of electric bikes and vehicles on the portion of the Coastal Trail within city limits due to concerns about congestion and speeding along the popular scenic path.
During a work session last week, the council ultimately rejected the staff recommendation that would have formally allowed all classes of e-bikes, scooters and skateboards and adopted a 15 mph speed limit — and a 5 mph passing speed — on all multiuse public trails in the city, namely the Naomi Patridge Trail, Eastside Parallel Trail, and a portion of the Coastal Trail.
But with enforcement limited and seemingly not practical, the council unanimously opted to ban electric vehicles from the Coastal Trail, or at least where the city manages the trail between Kelly and Poplar avenues. The paved paths bordering Highway 1, commonly referred to as commuter trails, would be able to host all three e-bike classes and other e-vehicles. City staff will draft an ordinance for the council to later consider. Some electric vehicles, like Segways and wheelchairs, will be exempt from prohibitions.
“I understand the reasons that people want to commute on the Coastal Trail,” Councilmember Harvey Rarback said. “I understand some seniors find it helpful. But it's a safety issue to me, where you have these bikes you really can’t control with speed limits, and we shouldn’t have them on the Coastal Trail.”
Class 1 e-bikes are pedal-assist only and have a top (electric) speed of 20 mph. Class 2 bikes have a pedal assist and a throttle that tops out at 20 mph. Class 3 bikes have a pedal assist capable of going 28 mph. All council members cited safety concerns along the Coastal Trail and referenced how popular the narrow multi-use path can get with all types of users, increasing the risk of collision between pedestrians, bicycles, and other devices. The council pointed out that it would be impossible to enforce the 5 mph passing limit proposed by staff.
“It’s a recipe for disaster,” Councilmember Robert Brownstone said. “You have this narrow space, bikes which are between 30-35 pounds going up to 28 miles per hour. It’s just physics. To me, it means disaster and high liability for the city.”
Enforcement remains an issue, however, as the city relies on the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office to enforce that policy. Matt Nichols, a management analyst with the city, pointed out that unless you’re right next to a bike, it’s difficult to identify or differentiate different classes of e-bikes. In some cases, e-bikes can be mistaken for regular bikes or vice versa.
“Jurisdictions of all sizes have had the same issues that we do,” Nichols said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re East Bay Regional Parks or Half Moon Bay. It can be very difficult to enforce ordinances on the trail system.”
Part of the city staff’s goals in implementing a new e-bike policy was to align the city with other nearby
jurisdictions, some of which are along the Coastal Trail. California State Parks and San Mateo County Parks both have a 15 mph speed limit for e-bikes. Though the San Mateo Harbor District has a bike path going into Pillar Point Harbor, there is no speed limit because it’s not an official multi-use trail.
So, discrepancies in e-bike policy remain on the Coastal Trail. State Parks allows only Class 1 e-bikes on its stretch from Mirada Road to Kelly Avenue. San Mateo County Parks, which cover from Mirada Road to Pillar Point Harbor, allow all three
classes and electric skateboards and scooters. Mariah Gregoria, who said she walks often on the Coastal Trail, urged the council to ban e-bikes after complaining of overcrowding and speeding incidents on the multi-use path.
“It’s a zoo, and it’s a dangerous zoo,” she said.
Though all e-bikes and similar electric vehicles have the green light on the Eastside Parallel and Naomi Patridge trails, others thought the council was overreaching on the Coastal Trail because of a few bad apples. Even city staff, per a report, noted in some instances the growing popularity of e-bikes has allowed for increased access to the coast, and that “banning them might make the city ineligible for grants and could face possible issues with the Coastal Commission.”
In a 2022 public survey conducted by the city that had 241 responses, 65 percent of respondents said the city should focus more efforts on developing speed limits rather than prohibiting electric vehicles on trails.
“To outlaw an entire genre of something just because there are buttheads misusing the equipment is unfair,” said Krystlyn Giedt, the CEO of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau. “And as was mentioned by staff, this probably won’t fly easily past the Coastal Commission anyway.”
(3) comments
In today’s politics of the extreme it is easier to say no, than to find a solution. Instead of adopting policies and taking actions to make the Coast Trail safer, our City Council just said no to e-bikes. How difficult would it have been to consider painting a stripe indicating which side of the trail to be on, widening it, adding bike lanes, or adding signage with an aim to make it safer? Was this too far out of the box for these Council members?
No is easy, meaningful solutions to even small problems like this one are apparently not. Our City Council adopted Florida Governor’s, Ron DeSantis, solution to everything he does not understand or does not like, just “ban it” or make it illegal. They did both!
E-bike are no more dangerous to pedestrians than are bicycles. I very rarely ride the Coastal Trail. I am at best a weak rider yet I easily maintain 15mph. Way too fast to be mixed in with pedestrians. Geared up, my bike and me weigh about 180lbs. At 15 mph, hitting anybody would be devastating.
Ban bicycles from pedestrian trails!! When it come to the physics, there is no appreciable difference between be hit by a human powered bike vs an electric. None.
Here is an interesting offering on eBay:
Fast!!! 55 MPH+ 10000w 72v Electric Stealth Enduro Ebike Off Road Bomber Condition: Used. Price: US $3,700.00
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.