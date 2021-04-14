A parks master plan. A neighborhood traffic safety program. Sewer maintenance. All these and more were on the Half Moon Bay City Council’s plate earlier this month when it approved a priority list of projects that together would bolster local infrastructure throughout the city.
The five-year Capital Improvement Program and Fiscal Year 2021-22 capital budget, which prioritizes projects for the next fiscal year, would cost an estimated $3,445,000, including nearly $2.5 million from the general fund. Now, the capital project list goes to the Planning Commission, which every year must make sure all projects align with the city’s General Plan.
This priority list is not an approval for spending on the projects. The city staff is still working on the budget, which will be presented to the City Council on June 15, said City Manager Bob Nisbet. The 2021-22 Fiscal Year begins on July 1.
The 2021-22 capital budget lists four tiers based on each project’s status and the amount of money it already received through the general fund and grants. Those in the highest bracket are a key priority because they contain invested grant money.
The amount posted next to each endeavor is the amount requested from the general fund to continue that project that year. For example, the Town Center Planning would require $80,000 for the next fiscal year. The Poplar Complete Street Project requests $40,000.
“That’s why Tier 1 projects are the highest rank. Those projects already have momentum and we were able to leverage outside dollars to assist in the delivery,” Nisbet said.
The city’s five-year plan highlights 59 projects that it could tackle over the next five years. Together, they carry an estimated cost of $84 million, though the city acknowledges it won’t finish all of them soon. For city officials, prioritizing now saves time later. So when the budget is finalized in June, there won’t be debate about which projects will receive money at that time.
