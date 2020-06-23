In response to the nationwide protests demanding an end to police brutality and systematic racism, the Half Moon Bay City Council hosted a forum last week to start a conversation about San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office practices.
Since 2011, the city has contracted with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services. An effort to save money after the city faced financial crisis, the contract outlines services provided to the city. Public safety accounts for about 30 percent of the city’s expenditures in the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget. Last year, the city spent about $3.5 million on Sheriff’s services, the majority of which is spent on salaries and cost of living adjustment expenses. The current contract with the Sheriff’s Office expires in 2022.
The conversation on June 16 focused primarily on dealing with people with mental health issues. Two highly publicized incidents that occurred on the Coastside were mentioned — the shooting death of 18-year-old Yanira Serrano in 2014, and that of 56-year-old Sandra Harmon in May of this year. Both women suffered mental health issues and were killed by Sheriff’s Office deputies after an exchange with law enforcement.
Half Moon Bay Realtor Nate Serdy said he couldn’t support defunding the police. Rather, he believes more resources should be allocated for responses to mental health crises.
Similarly, Half Moon Bay resident David Eblovi was also advocating for more mental health resources to take the burden off the police in responding to such incidents.
“We have a problem. If Yanira Serrano was a misfortunate, Sandy Harmon was a failure,” he said. “… Let’s try to put solutions in place to prevent these incidents from happening again.”
Sheriff’s Capt. Saul Lopez said there were more than 40 mental health cases in Half Moon Bay reported to the Sheriff’s Office last year. He said all deputies receive crisis intervention training and the Sheriff’s Office also has its own Psychiatric Emergency Response Team designed to assist with mental health cases.
Still, many of the public speakers said that is not enough. They called for more resources on the Coastside that do not involve armed law enforcement.
City Councilwoman Deborah Penrose said the city will host another community meeting to continue the discussion.
“I would like to hold a study session where we can invite the community and experts to come in,” she said. “It is imperative for us to deal with this serious situation.”
Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock suggested empowering a committee to review the Sheriff’s contract with the city.
“Our institutions are broken. We’ve loaded up law enforcement to solve our social problems,” she said. “What I believe is, we work with the police now and make that better, and at the same time we have to invest in social services.”
She also mentioned the city approved $200,000 worth of funding for several nonprofits some of which are aimed at assisting people with mental health issues on the Coastside.
The council voted to create an ad hoc committee, of Councilman Harvey Rarback and Penrose, to pore over the Sheriff’s contract with city staff.
“It makes sense we have a committee to take a deeper look at the contract so when the amendment comes up it’s been more closely vetted,” City Manager Bob Nisbet said. “So they understand the policies and what flexibility we have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Celestial Restaurant
The owner has run his place of business for 24 years. He offers a wide selection of entrees and folks are generally happy with the service and his offerings. One day, Ted and Alice from Michigan roll into town on their way to visit their daughter and their grandchildren. They stop for a bite. Being from out of town, they select two entrees which are seldom chosen. But they expect the owner to produce these dinners in about the same time as all the other meals being served. How does the owner plan ahead for random events like Ted & Alice? If he maintains quantities of ingredients sufficient to produce every dish on the menu for say...a bus load of tourists who all want the same meal, then you can easily understand how a lot of food will be going to waste. The fact that he is still in business demonstrates that he can balance customer demand with raw food stocks purchased.
Random events occur...and with annoying infrequency. They cannot be “prevented”. The cooks may produce a seldom-served dish which is not completely up to par with what they usually make, but that's the restaurant business. You get good and doing things over and over. Otherwise, you do as well as you can. Let us add that customers go to restaurants for dinners they either cannot make themselves or for specialty dishes they would rather not gather the ingredients to make.
Now the local gourmands – who have zero experience in the restaurant business - want to have a say about daily operations...because the public has a right to eat whatever they want...at any time of day...and with the appropriate garnish. All it will require is to “alter some priorities and shift some money around”. (Never mind the belligerents.)
Your would be excused for reaching for a soft tissue to catch that spot of nose blood created from the cognitive dissonance...assuming you had any tissue on hand...considering the hoarding due to the COVID “pandemic”...which obliterated millions of County dollars which might have gone towards a separate response unit which would deal with the mentally ill. Cue the Greek Chorus: The worst decision in the history of civilization had consequences? Oh woe, oh pitiful woe!
Tilt you head back, clamp the tissue to your nose and think to yourself – this really is more complicated than it appears.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.