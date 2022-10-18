▸ Government body: Midcoast Community Council
▸ Dates and time: 7 to 10 p.m., Sept. 28 and Oct. 12
▸ Members present: All seven members of the council were present at both meetings
▸ Quarry Park Master Plan review: Councilmember Len Erickson and Assistant Director of the San Mateo County Parks Department Hannah Ormshaw gave an overview of the history, scope and process for the Quarry Park Master Plan. Several residents raised concerns about storm runoff, flooding and overflow parking caused by the park.
▸ Proposed kiosk at Seal Cove stairs: Nicholas Calderon, director of the Parks Department, presented plans to install a kiosk with a video monitor at the Seal Cove entrance to Fitzgerald Marine Reserve. He explained that many visitors who enter the park through that entrance violate rules protecting the reserve. He said the sign could help inform visitors about the educational and research functions of the facility and prompt them to help protect the area.
Numerous neighbors of the facility spoke against the proposal saying it would exacerbate traffic and parking issues and disrupt the serenity of the park. Some suggested that the proposed solar power for the video would not be effective.
Calderon responded that the issues caused by parking overflow and crowds are unrelated to the issue of the video monitor and that a short informational video would be unlikely to contribute to increased traffic. He said he would consider the input before making a final decision about the video.
The Council approved a letter opposing the AV kiosk.
▸ Cypress Point affordable housing application: At both meetings the council reviewed and took public input on various objections to the Cypress Point affordable housing project proposed for a parcel at the intersection of Carlos and Sierra streets in Moss Beach. Issues ranged from traffic and street parking to emergency vehicle access. Some speakers expressed concern that low-income residents might not have means to access shopping in Pacifica or Half Moon Bay.
The council continues to refine its letter summarizing concerns about the project.
▸ Local road safety program: Khao Vo and Harry Yip from the county Public Works Department presented findings from studies of safety issues on roads in the county. The study compiles data on traffic accidents from 2014-2020. Yip explained that studying road safety is the first step toward implementing improvements that will reduce accidents and fatalities. Some council members expressed frustration that actual changes to the roads could take years and that key trouble spots fall under state jurisdiction.
— Peter Tokofsky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.