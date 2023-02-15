▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Feb. 7
▸ Members present: Deborah Penrose, Joaquin Jimenez, Robert Brownstone, Harvey Rarback, Debbie Ruddock.
▸ Staff present: City Manager Matthew Chidester, City Attorney Catherine Engberg, Interim Deputy City Manager Lisa Lopez Rossi, City Clerk Jessica Blair, Economic and Community Vitality Manager Karen Decker.
▸ On consent: The council unanimously accepted a $2.5 million grant agreement with San Mateo County to move forward with a workforce development center in Half Moon Bay. In 2022, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved a $5 million expenditure to develop economic advancement centers on the Coastside and the unincorporated area of North Fair Oaks. Both centers are intended to be a resource hub and incubator for job seekers and small businesses. A staff report says the city and Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors' Bureau are still evaluating potential commercial sites for the “Opportunity Center of the Coastside,” as it's now known. The city will now develop and release a request for proposals to find a service provider to staff the center.
▸ Shooting follow-up: The council began its meeting by paying respects to the victims of last month’s mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. Interpreters spoke prayers in Mandarin and Spanish. Multiple residents spoke about the underlying issues surrounding the Jan. 23 shootings and urged city officials to pursue affordable housing for farmworkers and other low-income people.
Chidester said all families displaced by the shootings had moved out of local hotels provided by San Mateo County and into temporary Airbnb living arrangements as of the afternoon of Feb. 7. After a lengthy discussion between council members, Mayor Deborah Penrose also suggested the city sit down with county, state and federal officials to brainstorm and streamline funding for housing. Chidester noted that staff has been working on creating an inventory to plan for an array of funding housing options.
The City Council also decided to create a housing ad hoc subcommittee to meet with local officials at a faster pace than a regular council meeting. The council is expected to formally establish it at the next City Council meeting.
▸ Victims Fund: Based on the recommendation from Victims First, a nonprofit that offers financial assistance and best practices for communities in the aftermath of mass shootings, the City Council created a centralized victims fund so anyone can donate to the families impacted by the Jan. 23 shootings.
During last week’s meeting, the council declared a local emergency resulting from the shootings and authorized Chidester to establish the Coastside Victims Fund through a partnership with the San Mateo Credit Union Community Fund and the Mavericks Community Foundation. The San Mateo Credit Union Community Fund will establish a designated fund to accept donations and grants to individuals impacted by the shootings regardless of citizenship status, Economic and Community Vitality Manager Karen Decker said. The city has authorized the San Mateo Credit Union and the Mavericks Community Foundation to appoint an oversight committee made up of “key community and victim group members,” to designate the tax-deductible donations, according to Decker. Donations will have no administrative fees charged and can be made to individuals.
The committee will include two local representatives of the Chinese and Latino farmworker community or service provider, a victims advocate, a former regional elected official, and representatives from both the credit union and the Mavericks Community Foundation, according to a staff report. Family members of the deceased or employees who were displaced or witnessed the shootings are eligible to receive grants.
This program is different from the funds already set up by nonprofits, namely Coastside Hope and Ayudando Latinos a Soñar. As for why the city declared a state of emergency, City Attorney Catherine Engberg said the shootings revealed a public safety hazard in the form of California Terra Garden’s living conditions and exacerbated the preexisting flooding problems. The declaration could help the city get federal assistance for these issues.
To donate, visit maverickscommunityfoundation.org/victimsfund
▸ Quote of the day: “If we go in with that attitude and talk about our desperation with the people who hold the money bag strings, maybe they’ll see a way to do it faster.” Mayor Deborah Penrose hoped the city would collaborate and expedite the process to build more affordable housing in Half Moon Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.