▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Jan. 17
▸ Members present: Deborah Penrose, Joaquin Jimenez, Robert Brownstone, Harvey Rarback, Debbie Ruddock.
▸ Staff present: City Manager Matthew Chidester, City Attorney Catherine Engberg, City Clerk Jessica Blair, Administrative Services Director Lisa Lopez Rossi, Housing Coordinator Mike Noce.
▸ Public comment: During a motion to approve the agenda, Mayor Penrose announced the public forum would be moved to after the City Manager updates. The idea behind the move is that this gives people a chance to comment on the City Manager’s news, she said. Some council members and the city attorney suggested this should be brought back for another discussion before the agenda is formally changed going forward. Rarback was not in favor of the move and noted that people may not want to listen to all the information beforehand.
▸ An introduction to Congress: Thanks to a lengthy redistricting process in 2021, the Coastside has new representation in Washington, D.C. Last week the council greeted U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, who won her reelection campaign to the U.S. House of Representatives to represent California's 16th Congressional District in November. The 16th district is a newly formed area that was adopted by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission during the state’s redistricting process in 2021. It encompasses part of Silicon Valley and the San Mateo County coastline.
Last year Eshoo, 80, advocated for $2 million to help the city design and review upgrades of the Eastside Parallel Trail from Spindrift Way to Frenchmans Creek. She was first elected to the House in 1992. Eshoo said she’s working with local leaders urging Caltrans to reopen Highway 92. She’s also been talking with FEMA and the California Office of Emergency Services to leverage federal assistance to help the state recover from the recent storms. She noted that the U.S. Small Business Association is rolling out new Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help businesses and nonprofits repair or replace damaged inventory.
▸ Affordable housing: The council received an informational update on the city’s efforts to build housing on its properties at 555 Kelly Ave. and 880 Stone Pine Road. The former is approximately 17,000 square feet, including the 6,200-square-foot single-story structure and part of the Ted Adcock Community Center’s parking lot. In May 2022, Mercy Housing and Ayudando Latinos a Soñar proposed to build 40 units meant specifically for farmworkers.
The total predevelopment contributions for this site include $1.5 million from San Mateo County and $1 million from Half Moon Bay’s Affordable Housing Fund. These funds are meant to be used before construction breaks ground. The council will review Mercy’s loan request in February. Mercy is also hoping to get more funding from the county to help with the $3.32 million in construction costs.
For the Stone Pine Road site, the city’s corporation yard totals 22 acres, but just 4 acres have some potential for housing, with about 100-120 units possible, Noce said.
▸ Listening session: As part of Half Moon Bay’s annual budgeting process, the city will hold public listening sessions to gather input from residents and employees that help set the City Council priorities. The city is hosting one virtual meeting and two in-person sessions at the Half Moon Bay Library. The first live meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2. The second, which will have Spanish interpretation, will start at 2 p.m. on Feb. 5. The virtual meeting will be held on Zoom at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9. The council’s priority-setting session will be Wednesday, March 1 at the Half Moon Bay Library.
— August Howell
