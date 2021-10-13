The city of Half Moon Bay last week took steps to dial in its electrification ordinance that would require gas appliances to be replaced by electric alternatives in existing buildings and restrict gas lines in new development.
At a study session on Oct. 5, the council deliberated the nuances of the ordinance, such as when residential and commercial buildings would be required to replace gas appliances. The ordinance is still being drafted and there has been no vote. But if it passes, all new commercial and residential buildings would have to be electric starting Jan. 1, 2022, and all existing structures must replace a gas appliance with an electric alternative by Jan. 1, 2045, when gas lines would be capped. The city says it will consider some exemptions to the law if it’s deemed technically or physically infeasible to meet the requirements, but it won’t consider cost as a factor. The City Council is expected to have its first of two readings on Nov. 16.
Under the ordinance, any home or business owner doing a “major remodel,” defined as renovating more than 500 or 750 square feet, would have to electrify the whole house. Minor remodels in existing residential would need to prewire the whole room. It would not apply to public schools.
The current draft exempts the city’s greenhouses from phasing out gas until 2030.
Ed Holmquist, an energy consultant with Rocket Farms, one of the city’s largest employers, told the City Council at a September study session that the cost of retrofitting the 1 million-square-foot property would strain the company and “drive another nail into their coffin.”
California has established mandates to be carbon neutral by 2045, and experts say that electrifying buildings is an effective way to get there, especially if the power is supplied from clean or renewable energy sources. In 2019, Berkeley became the first U.S. city to ban new buildings from installing gas lines. In August, Menlo Park enacted a similar law by requiring new buildings to be all-electric, while the city plans to convert 95 percent of existing buildings out of gas and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. According to the energy consulting firm E3, California could reduce building emissions by 90 percent by 2050 if it adopted electrification standards for all new and renovated structures.
Buildings in the U.S. account for 40 percent of the nation’s energy usage, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The Rocky Mountain Institute estimates that 70 million American residential and commercial buildings generate 560 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions a year as a result of burning natural gas, oil, or propane for heating. That is about a tenth of the nation’s total usage.
Currently, 20 percent of the city’s buildings are already all-electric, and about 96 percent of Half Moon Bay customers receive electricity generated by Peninsula Clean Energy, said Verokina Vostinak, a sustainability analyst with the city. The biggest contributors to energy use in residential buildings are heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning appliances.
According to data from the city, enacting this ordinance would result in a 16 percent drop in Half Moon Bay’s metric tons of carbon dioxide emitted by 2030, compared to no action being taken.
“The longer this policy is in place, the more effective it will be year by year,” Vostinak said.
While the costs for electrification vary depending on circumstances, the city is estimating this could cost homeowners with no electric panel between $7,200 and $21,200 to replace appliances like water heaters, stoves, washers and dryers. That’s not including potential offsets from incentives, rebates or tax credits. A study from the San Mateo County Association of Realtors estimated a broad cost range for converting to all-electric. On top of installing new heating, washing and drying systems, which could be between $14,500 and $46,000, a household may need other additional services like pre-wiring, upgrading panels and removing asbestos, which could bring the cost up to $42,000 or $87,000, depending on the quality of devices and labor cost, according to SAMCAR.
Some residents have voiced concerns about relying entirely on electrical services in the event of Planned Safety Power Shut-offs from PG&E, whose infrastructure has come under scrutiny and had multiple outages in the South Coast last month. According to Vostinak, the city has spoken frequently with PG&E and PCE, and the added load to its power grid would be negligible.
The council is also weighing whether to exempt affordable housing units and senior living centers from phasing out gas for five to eight years past the ordinance’s 2022 start date. Public Works Director John Doughty explained this was based on projections of gas prices rising and would provide time to incentivize tenants and landlords to transition to cheaper electricity.
“The cost of electricity is going to go down as we move into renewable generation,” said Vice Mayor Debbie Ruddock. “We don’t want folks living in deed-restricted housing to not benefit from the economies of scale, which will happen as we start retrofitting out energy infrastructure.”
Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez said he wanted to extend the ordinance’s start date for low-income or multifamily units because five years wouldn’t give enough time for owners to retrofit.
“We don’t have low-income affordable housing secured for our community,” he said. “I think it’s too much to ask for the owners of these properties to do in a short period of time.”
Existing commercial buildings wouldn’t have to replace gas appliances until 2025, and they wouldn’t have to pre-wire or fully electrify for minor remodels. Councilmember Deborah Penrose said she wanted to extend the burnout exemption not because of her taste in foods, but to allow the businesses the time to convert.
“We’re a town full of small restaurants, and these restaurants are stretched; they’re trying hard to make it,” she said.
(4) comments
Wow, HMB homeowners get to spend between $42,000 and $87,000 each, pay more for electric energy over clean natural gas every month thereafter forever, and suffer through power outages from storms and wildfire blackouts without hot showers or hot food. And when our city council's orders are fully complied with--our enormous sacrifices will have no effect whatsoever on local or world temperatures or sea levels. But our woke city council members will have bragging rights as the best virtue signalers around. Time to upgrade your gas appliances or replace your electric ones with gas before the ordinance takes effect--it will increase the value of your home if you have to sell it in the next 20 years or so.
Climate change is a crisis and escaping this crisis this can only come through fundamental change like building electrification. I addressed the environmental and public health advantages of electrification in my recently completed doctoral dissertation and how a new milestone will be reached both environmentally and financially with homes and businesses being mandated to replace gas appliances such as furnaces, water heaters, cooking stoves, and clothes dryers with electric replacements. I truly applaud HMB for their stance on advancing environmental justice.
Ramiel Shamwel
Chatsworth, CA
"According to Vostinak, the city has spoken frequently with PG&E and PCE, and the added load to its power grid would be negligible."
Wow, that answer has absolutely nothing to do with the question. The concern is that PG&E isn't reliable. Our power goes down often and it has nothing to do with the load on the grid.
Must be nice in Chatsworth, no PG&E power failures or "Power Safety Shut Offs."
