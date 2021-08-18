As a political science instructor at Fresno City College, Esmeralda Soria recently asked her students if they knew that Californians will soon vote whether to throw Gov. Gavin Newsom out of office.
“The majority of my students weren’t even aware that they were about to receive ballots in the mail,” she said. “Some folks don’t even know what a recall is.”
Most of Soria’s students, like most of the constituents she represents on the Fresno City Council, are Latino — a group that could help decide the outcome of the recall election.
Latinos are the largest ethnic group in California at 39 percent of the population, and a growing share of the electorate at about 28 percent of registered voters. The group has been disproportionately sickened and hurt financially by the coronavirus pandemic that upended California’s political landscape and fueled the drive to recall Newsom. Democrats who want to keep Newsom in office and Republicans trying to oust him are all vying for Latinos’ votes in the Sept. 14 election.
Newsom’s supporters are trying to turn around that lack of awareness and enthusiasm. The reason the recall is now polling as a close race — with 47 percent of the most likely voters saying they want to oust him, and 50 percent saying they want to keep him — boils down to the difference between who is registered to vote in California and who is likely to vote in the recall.
If Democrats turn out as they do in regular elections, Newsom will probably survive. But 2 million voters signed the petition to remove him, and they’re the foundation of an energized anti-Newsom movement. Even though California is overwhelmingly a blue state with a multiracial electorate, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, and UCLA found that conservatives and white voters are likely to dominate in the recall, while voters of color are less likely to cast ballots in the off-season election.
“California Latinos are still reliably a predictable Democratic constituency,” said Mike Madrid, a GOP political consultant with expertise in Latino voting patterns. “The challenge is: What is turnout going to be? That is really the question for Gavin Newsom at this point.”
Sofia Limon of Los Angeles illustrates Newsom’s challenge. The 25-year-old shoe store manager is a Democrat who says she voted for Newsom in 2018. She hasn’t been crazy about his job performance — he hasn’t done enough on climate change or homelessness, in her opinion — but she thinks the recall is pointless.
So Limon may just sit out this election.
“Considering how the candidates are shaping up, I’m not quite sure how I’m going to vote, or if I vote at all,” she said.
“The candidates that are currently on the table, none of them are people that I personally would want to vote for. I don’t want any of them to win — not that I like Gavin Newsom either. So I’m still not quite sure what I’m going to do.”
Nearly two-thirds of Latinos voted for Newsom when he was elected governor in 2018, and surveys this spring showed that most Latinos want to keep Newsom in office. But a recent poll by Emerson College found Hispanics are the only ethnic group with a majority in favor of removing him — giving hope to Republicans trying to expand their voting base for the recall.
The first ad that GOP candidate Kevin Faulconer launched in his bid to replace Newsom featured the former San Diego mayor introducing himself in Spanish and telling voters that the recall is “la mejor oportunidad” to fix what’s wrong in California. A new radio ad this week by a committee backing the recall reminds voters in Spanish that “Newsom closed our local schools while sending his own children to an exclusive private school that stayed open.”
Recall supporter and GOP activist Carl DeMaio launched a “Latinos for the Recall” campaign that he’s been promoting on his radio show. An episode earlier this summer featured El Cajon City Council member Phil Ortiz saying why he thinks Latinos should vote for the recall.
“The question I ask my Latino neighbors is, ‘Has your life gotten better in the past two to four years?’” Ortiz said. “And the answer is no. Black and brown people are being pushed into poverty, permanently.”
The lopsided impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic could also determine how many Latino voters abandon Newsom. Latinos have suffered disproportionately high rates of infection and death, compared with other ethnic groups in California. While Latinos make up 39 percent of the state’s population, they make up 55 percent of COVID cases and 46 percent of deaths from the virus, according to the California Department of Public Health. And yet Latinos have received just 29 percent of California’s vaccine doses so far.
Many Latinos also took a financial hit from business shutdowns during the pandemic. Nearly two-thirds of California Latinos lost employment income last year, according to a report by the California Latino Economic Institute. It says that last fall, 43 percent of Latinos reported difficulty paying their household expenses.
“It’s a community that’s been the hardest hit,” said Antonio Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles who ran against Newsom in the 2018 primary.
He said he disagreed with some of Newsom’s decisions during the pandemic, including school closures that dragged on for more than a year in most parts of the state, and restrictions on church services that were eventually overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. But Villaraigosa said he opposes the recall and wants Newsom to stay in office.
The bigger question, however, could be how many Latinos vote at all.
So far, Soria hasn’t seen either side make much of an impact in her community.
“If I’m thinking of folks in the neighborhoods that I represent, for Latinos, there’s not a lot of talk about (the recall),” Soria said. “People are kind of disconnected from it.”
