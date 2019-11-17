At the end of a tough 42-14 loss on the road at powerhouse Serra High School, Half Moon Bay High School’s varsity football head coach Keith Holden was in a literary frame of mind. His now 10-1 Cougars had played determined, disciplined football against a team sprinkled with Division I college recruits. Holden was positively Dickensian in the aftermath.
“It was the tale of two halves,” he said with a slight smirk.
Indeed, it was the best of halves, it was the worst of halves.
The Cougars were the best team by far in each of their previous 10 games. Consequently, they earned the respect of the schedule makers. Half Moon Bay became the eighth seed in the daunting Central Coast Section Open Division. That meant a trip to Serra, where the stacked No. 1 seed, 9-1 Padres awaited in a stadium bearing the name of an NFL MVP.
“We were the only undefeated team in the section,” Holden said. “So, who else were they going to put there?"
He would get no argument from anyone who saw the first half of the game at Brady Family Stadium on Saturday.
The opening kickoff sailed into the Half Moon Bay end zone and the Cougars were 80 yards from pay dirt. As they lined up at scrimmage for the very first time, the Padre defensive line resembled skyscrapers in some foreign metropolis and the Cougars appeared unlikely visitors.
That changed immediately.
The Cougars bunched into their Jumbo package from the very beginning. Quick pitches to Connor Quosig followed by bull work by Tristan Hofmann up the middle began to move the chains. Quosig, Hofmann, quarterback William Moffitt and back Christian Haro continued to stagger the Padres for five yards, three yards, a foot. Again and again, the Cougars mauled their way forward on the backs of a stout offensive line.
The opening drive included three successful fourth-down conversions. A fourth-and-1 from midfield seemed preordained by that point. Then Moffitt hit wideout Cade Duncan over the middle on a fourth-and-9 from the Serra 41. Hofmann followed blockers for five yards on a fourth-and-3 from the Padre 25.
The opening drive improbably consumed the entire first quarter. The Cougars scored on the first play of the second quarter when Hofmann hammered his way in from the Padre 3-yard line.
The Cougars, up 7-0, then held the talented Padres to three and out in the next possession. Following a punt, Half Moon Bay took over with first and 10 from their own 35. Again, the Cougars chewed up the turf in small bites.
Quosig scored the second Cougar touchdown with 4:44 remaining in the half and Half Moon Bay was off to a stunning 14-0 lead.
In their next possession, the Padres found their footing. Quarterback Dominique Lampkin found Terence Loville downfield on a 57-yard fly that took the Padres to the Half Moon Bay 13. Serra ran it in two plays later and it was 14-7 at the half.
The Cougars couldn’t have asked for anything more at the break.
“We owned the clock,” Holden said in an understatement. “I wouldn’t say (it was) flawless. We got beat over the top when we know it’s coming. We spot them 7.
“We played the first half the way we wanted to play,” he said.
Whatever Padres coaches told their rattled team in the locker room worked.
Serra scored 35 points in the second half and kept the Cougars out of the end zone. As a result, the Padres earned the right to host Wilcox on Saturday in the second round of the CCS playoffs. The Chargers from Santa Clara dispatched Menlo-Atherton, 42-35, to advance.
Regardless of the loss, Holden said he was proud of his game troops, who were outnumbered on the sidelines 2-1.
“Absolutely,” he said, adding that he wasn’t among Half Moon Bay fans who felt the team was penalized by an undefeated record and made to play superior talent in the section playoffs.
“I mean it is what it is. The math is what it is,” he said. “I think we showed today that this is where we should be."
I sat with my grandfather watching the Cougars play Serra. For him, Cougar football has been a staple of his life since moving here in the 60s. He watched the games when his kids and eventually grandkids were at the school, but he made frequent trips up Cougarhill in the in between years as well.
I felt beyond fortunate to be able to sit with him on his couch and watch such an amazing game live streamed over the internet. To see our small school with such honest and hardworking kids stand up against such a Goliath - both in the sense of finances and recruiting pool - was inspiring. Those Cougars played with more heart and soul than I’ve ever seen in any professional athlete ever.
Congratulations to Serra for their continued success. And congratulations to our local athletes for going 10-1, for making it happen with little more than their own blood, sweat and tears, and for giving my grandfather the opportunity to watch and cheer for a contest like I haven’t seen in many years.
