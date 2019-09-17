You are the owner of this article.
Cougars maintain winning streak

Varsity team remains undefeated

Connor Quosig dives to stop the Gators from making a run downfield. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

The Half Moon Bay Cougars delivered an authoritative 40-0 defeat to Sacred Heart Preparatory School last Friday. The win came at a crucial time as both teams were undefeated when facing off. The Cougars varsity team is now 3-0 and will endeavor to maintain their winning streak next Friday when they battle against El Camino in their first away game of the season.

The Half Moon Bay Cougars and the Sacred Heart Preparatory School were both undefeated when the two teams met. The Cougar's victory puts the team at 3-0. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
Tristan Hoffman put pressure on the quarterback, almost sacking him. The Gators were never able to gain momentum throughout the course of the game. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
Tristan Hoffman breaks through the defensive line for a touchdown. Hoffman finished with 98 yards on 23 carries. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

