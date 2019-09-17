Cougars maintain winning streak

The Half Moon Bay Cougars delivered an authoritative 40-0 defeat to Sacred Heart Preparatory School last Friday. The win came at a crucial time as both teams were undefeated when facing off. The Cougars varsity team is now 3-0 and will endeavor to maintain their winning streak next Friday when they battle against El Camino in their first away game of the season.
