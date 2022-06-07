Half Moon Bay High School has added a nice touch to its campus, transforming a vacant area of dirt with an assortment of wooden planter boxes and picnic tables.
On May 5, high school faculty and staff unveiled Cougar Park, a landscaped seating area on campus that students and staff hope will become a popular space for lunches, studying and recreation. The park was the brainchild of leadership and math teacher David Jones, who came up with the idea four years ago.
The previously unused open space in between the student parking lot and the football field got a serious upgrade and comes with several wooden tables surrounded by raised flower beds. There are four picnic tables, four benches and 14 wooden tree stumps. Each stump is attached to a smaller stump, creating a seated platform with space to open a laptop or textbook. The seats are remnants from a scrapped outdoor classroom program at the school. The space also has two cornhole pits, complete with four boards and plenty of beanbags to toss.
Multiple groups collaborated to make it happen, Half Moon Bay High School Principal John Nazar said. Students in the Environmental Club, along with science teacher and club leader Joseph Centoni, designed new flashings to funnel rainwater from the top of the K Building to irrigate the planter boxes. Some of Jones’ students, along with the Agriculture Department, led by teacher Hannah Carney, were also involved. Steven Mello, an alum and owner of Steven Mello's Landscaping and Gardening, graded and flattened the surface.
The high school’s Parent Teacher Organization provided most of the funding, around $15,000, to the park. PTO President Amy Broome said the organization had benefited from donations, including big fundraisers like Coastside Gives.
“They do amazing things,” Broome said of the leadership class. “This is the perfect spot.”
Jones said the work was slow for more than two years because of the pandemic, and the efforts started up again by working with the PTO. In January, Jones, who runs a woodworking business, got students working outside on the planter boxes and benches. As a math teacher, he said the project also helped students get tangible experience cutting and measuring. He said some varsity football players also volunteered their time.
“It’s amazing when you give them something to do and watch them focus on the work,” Jones said.
