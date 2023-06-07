At a joyous graduation ceremony last week, Half Moon Bay High School
student body co-presidents Kaylani Guevara and Olivia Perez Foster welcomed
the crowd by expressing their gratitude to the community.
“Running into people we know wherever we go makes us truly appreciate the beauty of a small town,” they told the parents, friends and classmates gathered in the school’s football stadium as they took turns trading off remarks.
Speaker after speaker acknowledged the role of the local community in supporting the students. Organizations that provided scholarships, local businesses that contributed to fundraising campaigns and volunteers who dedicated time to mentor students all received thanks along with the teachers and school staff.
“The Half Moon Bay community has supported all of us in growing into who we’re supposed to be,” salutatorian Grace Bigelow-Leth said.
“So many people provide for making Half Moon Bay High School thrive,” said Principal Andrew Boysen.
Another, less lofty theme also echoed throughout the speeches: traffic. After arriving guests battled a long line of cars backed up onto Main Street before making their way to the seats, valedictorian Josephine Kearns shared the sentiment of her classmates who, she said, will “be excited to leave behind traffic jams up the hill.”
Bigelow-Leth thanked anyone who let her onto Main Street from the Peet’s parking lot. “You definitely saved me,” she said.
The class of 2023 missed part of its freshman year and most of its sophomore year to distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, but, as Bigelow-Leth said, students did their best to make the most out of their last two years. It was difficult to focus on the hardships they endured when Boysen said, “We all speculate what the community, country and planet will be like when these young people are 50. They will dream and make the home they want to have despite the challenges.”
For one June evening anyway, worries of climate change and the usual coastal gloom briefly gave way to rays of sunshine that warmed the audience
and seemed to shine on the future that was beginning.
Peter Tokofsky is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review and Pacifica Tribune covering education, county and state issues affecting the Coastside.
