Half Moon Bay High School graduates

Half Moon Bay High School graduates celebrated together on Thursday in ceremonies made more joyous by being notably devoid of pandemic protocol.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

At a joyous graduation ceremony last week, Half Moon Bay High School

student body co-presidents Kaylani Guevara and Olivia Perez Foster welcomed

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories