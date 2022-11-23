With only a small number of challenged and provisional ballots remaining to be counted in District 2, Noelia Corzo’s lead of almost 1,500 votes will propel her to victory over Belmont Councilman Charles Stone in the race for a spot on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
Corzo received almost 52 percent of the votes counted so far. She is being hailed as the first Latina elected to the board in the 166-year history of the county.
“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for each and every one of you who made your vote count,” Corzo posted on her campaign website. On Twitter, Corzo posted an article describing her as the first Latina elected to the board and commented, “I can’t tell you how grateful I am that I get to be the one to break the glass ceiling in this county.”
Joining Ray Mueller, Corzo will be one of two new supervisors on the five-member board. Don Horsley and Carole Groom both termed out after serving for 12 years. Horsley and Groom each endorsed the opponent of the person ultimately elected to replace them. Stone also received endorsements from supervisors Dave Pine and Warren Slocum as well as a who’s who of Bay Area and state elected officials.
Corzo grew up in the county and graduated from San Francisco State University. She has worked as an advocate for affordable housing and immigrant rights and is a social worker supporting children and adults with developmental disabilities. She successfully ran for the board of the San Mateo-Foster City School District in 2017.
During the campaign Corzo emphasized the need for county leadership to reflect the demographics of the entire county. The 2020 census reported that one-quarter of the county population identifies as Latino.
