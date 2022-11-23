With only a small number of challenged and provisional ballots remaining to be counted in District 2, Noelia Corzo’s lead of almost 1,500 votes will propel her to victory over Belmont Councilman Charles Stone in the race for a spot on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.

Corzo received almost 52 percent of the votes counted so far. She is being hailed as the first Latina elected to the board in the 166-year history of the county.

