A human jaw bone found on the beach near the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, belonged to Naphtali Moi Moi, an 18-year-old Hayward teenager who drowned off Poplar Beach in April, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.
A mother and her son found the bone on Aug. 2 and turned it over to authorities.
Moi Moi was swept out to sea while boogie boarding on April 18, according to friends. Crews searched for the teenager after he disappeared but were unable to find him.
On April 28, someone saw a body floating in the water near the resort. Law enforcement later identified the body as Moi Moi. A football star at Hayward High School, Moi Moi was set to play football and attend classes at the University of Wyoming this fall.
